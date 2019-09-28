GEICO : Turns 83

GEICO offices across the country – from Macon, Georgia to San Diego, California – are marking the company’s 83rd anniversary this month with a wide range of celebrations. At GEICO corporate headquarters in Chevy Chase, Maryland, for example, associates enjoyed an afternoon outdoor ice cream social with music and games.

Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) was started in 1936 by Leo and Lillian Goodwin to provide insurance coverage to military personnel and other federal employees. By the end of its first business year, GEICO had 3,700 policies on its books and a staff of 12.

Today, GEICO offers coverage to everyone. This year, the company surpassed the 17-million-policies mark, and there are 40,000 GEICO associates working from coast-to-coast to exceed the expectations of policyholders.

“We owe our success to our growing number of policyholders and to our associates, who are dedicated to delivering the very best customer experience,” President and CEO Bill Roberts said.

This has been an exciting year for GEICO. In addition to surpassing the 17-million-policies milestone, GEICO was named among the 10 highest-rated workplaces for compensation and benefits by Indeed.com; the company’s Technology Center of Excellence in Indianapolis claimed an Exceptional Employer honor; and Roberts was named by Comparably as one of the top CEOs for promoting diversity.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

