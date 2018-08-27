GEICO : and BoatUS Remind Boaters Not to Let Safety Float Away During Labor Day Weekend

Since Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest times for being out on the
water, boaters need to remember to stay extra alert when it comes to
safety practices.
The BoatUS Foundation recommends boaters need to do a lot more than just
brush up on boat knowledge, inspect gear and update charts at the
beginning of the season and then forget about it.
Boaters should apply these tips throughout the season:
-
Avoid distractions: With increased traffic on the waterways,
those at the helm need to maintain a proper lookout. Leave smartphones
alone, and know when to tune out conversations on board. Ask another
passenger to assist as a lookout.
-
Gear up on safety: Make sure everyone on board knows where to
locate safety gear. Show passengers how to properly wear and inflate
life jackets, depending on what type is on the boat, and keep the life
jackets easily accessible for everyone.
-
Leave alcohol ashore: Alcohol’s impairing effects on
coordination can put a captain and passengers at risk of falling
overboard. Operating a boat while drinking also could lead to a
boating under the influence charge, which carries steep fines.
-
Remember the basics: Crowded waterways mean boaters must know
their navigation
rules. Review how to handle crossing and overtake situations, as
well as what to do when meeting another boat head-on.
-
Test electronics: After a summer on the water, boat electronics
can start to wear out. Test equipment like running lights before
leaving the dock to make sure they will work at sundown.
For more boat safety information, visit BoatUS.org
or GEICO
More.
