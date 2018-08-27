Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GEICO : and BoatUS Remind Boaters Not to Let Safety Float Away During Labor Day Weekend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 06:09pm CEST

Since Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest times for being out on the water, boaters need to remember to stay extra alert when it comes to safety practices.

The BoatUS Foundation recommends boaters need to do a lot more than just brush up on boat knowledge, inspect gear and update charts at the beginning of the season and then forget about it.

Boaters should apply these tips throughout the season:

  • Avoid distractions: With increased traffic on the waterways, those at the helm need to maintain a proper lookout. Leave smartphones alone, and know when to tune out conversations on board. Ask another passenger to assist as a lookout.
  • Gear up on safety: Make sure everyone on board knows where to locate safety gear. Show passengers how to properly wear and inflate life jackets, depending on what type is on the boat, and keep the life jackets easily accessible for everyone.
  • Leave alcohol ashore: Alcohol’s impairing effects on coordination can put a captain and passengers at risk of falling overboard. Operating a boat while drinking also could lead to a boating under the influence charge, which carries steep fines.
  • Remember the basics: Crowded waterways mean boaters must know their navigation rules. Review how to handle crossing and overtake situations, as well as what to do when meeting another boat head-on.
  • Test electronics: After a summer on the water, boat electronics can start to wear out. Test equipment like running lights before leaving the dock to make sure they will work at sundown.

For more boat safety information, visit BoatUS.org or GEICO More.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and is the second-largest private passenger auto insurance company in the United States. GEICO, which was founded in 1936, provides millions of car insurance quotes to U.S. drivers annually.

Using GEICO’s online service center, policyholders can purchase policies, make policy changes, report claims and print insurance ID cards. Policyholders can also connect to GEICO through GEICO Mobile, reach a representative over the phone or visit a GEICO local agent.

For more information, go to www.geico.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:22pENERGOLD DRILLING : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PU
06:22pInvestigation of Fanhua Announced by Holzer & Holzer
BU
06:22pJPI : Promotes Rosie Cooper to Executive Vice President and Regional Managing Partner
BU
06:22pNorthfield Bank Announces David V. Fasanella to Join as Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Lending Officer
GL
06:19pAutos lead European equity gains on NAFTA deal optimism
RE
06:19pTascent Raises $19.5 Million Series B Led by NEC Corporation and Tano Capital
GL
06:19pGlobal Natural Polymers Market 2018-2022 - Rise in Adoption of Natural Polymers for Packaging Applications - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:18pALMARAI : National Geographic Abu Dhabi photography contest receives 40,000 entries from Arab world
AQ
06:18pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Vacations, casinos and BMW on fund raised for homeless vet
AQ
06:18pBOOT ROOM : City are anything but infallible
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
3TESLA : TESLA : shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
4Oil flat; trade worries, rising output weigh
5Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.