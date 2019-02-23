Log in
GEICO : and Monty Ballard YMCA Team Up for Houston Area Students

02/23/2019 | 06:01am EST

More than 80 students in the West Houston/Katy area have new winter-spring gear, thanks to a partnership between GEICO and the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch. As part of a company-wide initiative to support local communities, GEICO associates coordinated with the YMCA to determine how GEICO could help in the area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190223005003/en/

GEICO and the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch partnered to provide coats for local Houston student ...

GEICO and the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch partnered to provide coats for local Houston students. (Photo: Business Wire)

The YMCA contacted Katy Independent School District counselors and learned the students could use some new outerwear. GEICO provided a financial donation to the YMCA to purchase over 80 coats and jackets for students ranging from kindergarten through high school.

In addition to this program, GEICO has worked with the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch to sponsor the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Dash, as well as a back-to-school campaign where GEICO associates provided 942 backpacks for students across the Houston area last July.

Rynthia Rost, GEICO’s vice president of public affairs, explained, “GEICO has been in the Katy community since 2013, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the effort supporting Katy’s youngest residents.”

Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch’s Outreach Coordinator, Connie Stirgus, said, “Our mission is to work with our neighbors to help the local community, and this partnership with GEICO showed just how meaningful that can be.”

ABOUT GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles.

To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
