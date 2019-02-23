GEICO : and Monty Ballard YMCA Team Up for Houston Area Students

More than 80 students in the West Houston/Katy area have new
winter-spring gear, thanks to a partnership between GEICO
and the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch. As part of a company-wide
initiative to support local communities, GEICO associates coordinated
with the YMCA to determine how GEICO could help in the area.
The YMCA contacted Katy Independent School District counselors and
learned the students could use some new outerwear. GEICO provided a
financial donation to the YMCA to purchase over 80 coats and jackets for
students ranging from kindergarten through high school.
In addition to this program, GEICO has worked with the Monty Ballard
YMCA at Cinco Ranch to sponsor the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Dash, as
well as a back-to-school campaign where GEICO associates provided 942
backpacks for students across the Houston area last July.
Rynthia Rost, GEICO’s vice president of public affairs, explained,
“GEICO has been in the Katy community since 2013, and we’re thrilled to
be a part of the effort supporting Katy’s youngest residents.”
Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch’s Outreach Coordinator, Connie
Stirgus, said, “Our mission is to work with our neighbors to help the
local community, and this partnership with GEICO showed just how
meaningful that can be.”
