GEICO :’s CAT Team is Being Deployed for Hurricane Florence

09/11/2018 | 08:53pm CEST

As Hurricane Florence approaches the Eastern Seaboard with landfall projected late Thursday or early Friday morning, GEICO’s Catastrophe team is deploying to assist policyholders. GEICO encourages everyone to prepare early for the storm as high winds and heavy rains will be a factor well before the eye of the storm hits.

  GEICO recommends:

Before the storm:

  • Documentation: Secure any important documents for your vehicle including title and registration to help expedite your claim experience.
  • Clean up – Remove any objects that could become airborne during the high winds.
  • Fill up your vehicle – Getting gas after a hurricane may present problems if the power is knocked out.
  • Make a supply kit now – Include at least three days of food and water, medications, toiletries, cash, batteries and a radio. (Do not forget animal care supplies.)
  • Have an evacuation plan – Identify a safe place, and discuss how you will communicate with your family if you are separated.
  • Evacuation Shelters – Know where evacuation shelters are located in your area.
  • Follow the directions of local officials.

In flooded conditions:

  • Avoid driving through high water – If you don’t see the painted lines, don’t drive through. Six inches of moving water can knock a person down, and a foot can sweep your vehicle away says Ready.gov.

If you are caught in the rain, remember:

  • Reduce your speed – Slowing down reduces the chances of hydroplaning. If you hydroplane, immediately take your foot off the accelerator and do not apply the brakes abruptly or turn the steering wheel. A rotating tire has traction, while a sliding one does not.
  • Turn on your headlights – Simply turning on your headlights makes you more visible to others.
  • Maintain a safe distance – Increasing the distance between you and the vehicle ahead reduces the chance of a collision.

If your vehicle sustains any wind or water damage, here’s how to let us know immediately:

  • Report your claim on your mobile device. Download GEICO Mobile.
  • Go to our GEICO’s online claims center.
  • Call 1-800-841-3000.

We are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist you in any way possible. We hope that you and those close to you will remain safe during the storm. Click on GEICO’s Catastrophe Response Team to learn more about how we serve customers after severe storms. For more detailed information, click on safe driving in the heavy rain and getting your home flood-ready.


© Business Wire 2018
