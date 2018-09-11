GEICO :’s CAT Team is Being Deployed for Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence approaches the Eastern Seaboard with landfall
projected late Thursday or early Friday morning, GEICO’s Catastrophe
team is deploying to assist policyholders. GEICO
encourages everyone to prepare early for the storm as high winds and
heavy rains will be a factor well before the eye of the storm hits.
GEICO recommends:
Before the storm:
-
Documentation: Secure any important documents for your vehicle
including title and registration to help expedite your claim
experience.
-
Clean up – Remove any objects that could become airborne during
the high winds.
-
Fill up your vehicle – Getting gas after a hurricane may
present problems if the power is knocked out.
-
Make a supply kit now – Include at least three days of food and
water, medications, toiletries, cash, batteries and a radio. (Do not
forget animal care supplies.)
-
Have an evacuation plan – Identify a safe place, and discuss
how you will communicate with your family if you are separated.
-
Evacuation Shelters – Know where evacuation shelters are
located in your area.
-
Follow the directions of local officials.
In flooded conditions:
-
Avoid driving through high water – If you don’t see the painted
lines, don’t drive through. Six inches of moving water can knock a
person down, and a foot can sweep your vehicle away says Ready.gov.
If you are caught in the rain, remember:
-
Reduce your speed – Slowing down reduces the chances of
hydroplaning. If you hydroplane, immediately take your foot off the
accelerator and do not apply the brakes abruptly or turn the steering
wheel. A rotating tire has traction, while a sliding one does not.
-
Turn on your headlights – Simply turning on your headlights
makes you more visible to others.
-
Maintain a safe distance – Increasing the distance between you
and the vehicle ahead reduces the chance of a collision.
If your vehicle sustains any wind or water damage, here’s how to let
us know immediately:
We are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist you in any way
possible. We hope that you and those close to you will remain safe
during the storm. Click on GEICO’s Catastrophe
Response Team to learn more about how we serve customers after
severe storms. For more detailed information, click on safe
driving in the heavy rain and getting
your home flood-ready.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005756/en/