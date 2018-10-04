Log in
GEICO :’s Coleman one of ‘Indy’s Best and Brightest’

10/04/2018 | 04:12pm CEST

GEICO Regional Public Affairs Coordinator Jordan Coleman is among the young professionals who will be feted next month by Junior Achievement of Central Indiana.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005459/en/

Jordan Coleman serves as public affairs coordinator for GEICO’s Indianapolis region. (Photo: Busines ...

Jordan Coleman serves as public affairs coordinator for GEICO’s Indianapolis region. (Photo: Business Wire)

Coleman and 99 other emerging leaders from a cross-section of industries have been named this year’s “Indy’s Best and Brightest” for their professional and civic achievements and character and leadership qualities.

“I am truly honored to be among this esteemed group,” the Indianapolis native said about the prestigious hometown recognition. “It is so important for young professionals to identify and realize our ability to be influences for good in our communities.”

Coleman has worked for GEICO since the company opened its Indianapolis regional office in 2013, rising swiftly from front-desk operations to executive assistant to budget/planning analyst. She became regional public affairs coordinator last November.

Coleman’s job duties include managing GEICO Cares, an associate-led community volunteerism initiative. She recently organized a companywide effort that netted nearly 7,500 school supplies for the Indianapolis Urban League. Coleman regularly facilitates volunteer partnerships between GEICO associates and local nonprofits like Horizon House and the Carmel Education Foundation.

“One of the great things about working at GEICO is the enthusiasm of our associates,” Coleman said. “If it is something to help our children or to better our community, our associates are motivated to help.”

Coleman has an undergraduate degree from IUPUI (Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis) and Master of Public Administration degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.

“We are all proud of Jordan for this well-deserved honor,” GEICO Assistant Vice President Lona Montgomery said. “She is a great example of the ambitious and community-minded associates we are fortunate to have at GEICO.”

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles.

To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2018
