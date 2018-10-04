GEICO :’s Coleman one of ‘Indy’s Best and Brightest’

GEICO
Regional Public Affairs Coordinator Jordan Coleman is among the young
professionals who will be feted next month by Junior Achievement of
Central Indiana.
Jordan Coleman serves as public affairs coordinator for GEICO’s Indianapolis region. (Photo: Business Wire)
Coleman and 99 other emerging leaders from a cross-section of industries
have been named this year’s “Indy’s
Best and Brightest” for their professional and civic achievements
and character and leadership qualities.
“I am truly honored to be among this esteemed group,” the Indianapolis
native said about the prestigious hometown recognition. “It is so
important for young professionals to identify and realize our ability to
be influences for good in our communities.”
Coleman has worked for GEICO since the company opened its Indianapolis
regional office in 2013, rising swiftly from front-desk operations to
executive assistant to budget/planning analyst. She became regional
public affairs coordinator last November.
Coleman’s job duties include managing GEICO
Cares, an associate-led community volunteerism initiative. She
recently organized a companywide effort that netted nearly 7,500 school
supplies for the Indianapolis Urban League. Coleman regularly
facilitates volunteer partnerships between GEICO associates and local
nonprofits like Horizon House and the Carmel Education Foundation.
“One of the great things about working at GEICO is the enthusiasm of our
associates,” Coleman said. “If it is something to help our children or
to better our community, our associates are motivated to help.”
Coleman has an undergraduate degree from IUPUI (Indiana University
Purdue University Indianapolis) and Master of Public Administration
degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.
“We are all proud of Jordan for this well-deserved honor,” GEICO
Assistant Vice President Lona Montgomery said. “She is a great example
of the ambitious and community-minded
associates we are fortunate to have at GEICO.”
