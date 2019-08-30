GEICO :'s CAT Team Is Ready for Hurricane Dorian as Florida Governor Declares a State of Emergency

GEICO’s catastrophe team is ready to assist Floridians as Hurricane Dorian approaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday, August 28, stating, “Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water, and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster.”

Creating a disaster plan and preparing for something as unpredictable as a hurricane is a smart way to manage your risk, and GEICO wants to remind you of a few preparation tips:

Create an evacuation plan – Identify a safe place for shelter. Know the location of evacuation shelters in your area. If you are using your car for an evacuation, carefully plan your route and designate a family meeting spot.

Identify a safe place for shelter. Know the location of evacuation shelters in your area. If you are using your car for an evacuation, carefully plan your route and designate a family meeting spot. Fill your gas tank … now – If you need to evacuate, you want enough gas to get out of town.

– If you need to evacuate, you want enough gas to get out of town. Create a communication plan – Determine how you get in touch with your family if you become separated from them and contact relatives out of the storm area. Make sure everyone knows the evacuation plan.

– Determine how you get in touch with your family if you become separated from them and contact relatives out of the storm area. Make sure everyone knows the evacuation plan. Create a home inventory – Inventory and photograph your possessions. This will help to substantiate any losses and speed up the claims process if needed. Save essential documents on your smartphone so they’ll be handy if needed.

Inventory and photograph your possessions. This will help to substantiate any losses and speed up the claims process if needed. Avoid any low-lying areas – Park your vehicle on higher ground.

– Park your vehicle on higher ground. Protect your vehicle in a garage or parking shelter.

Follow official instructions – Check the local and national weather forecasts for advisories, updates and official instructions. Be prepared to put your preparedness plan in place immediately after an alert goes out.

If you have a loss, please report it as quickly as possible, use GEICO Mobile, log in at GEICO.com or call (800) 841-3000 24 hours a day. Learn about GEICO’s Catastrophe Response Team and how we service severe storms. Please click the links for more detailed information on safe driving in the heavy rain and getting your home Flood-Ready.

