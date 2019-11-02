GEICO's Kansas City Office Begins Push to Hire Hundreds of Associates Over the Next 12 Months

Positions have starting salaries of $17/hour and up

GEICO’s one-year-old Kansas City office is looking to add about 400 new associates over the next year.

Applications are being accepted for sales and customer service representatives –starting at $17/hour--and claims specialists, starting at $18.37/hour. The Management Development Program is also seeking candidates. No prior insurance experience is necessary; training is provided. Apply at geico.jobs/kansascity.

This year, GEICO has been named one of the “Top 50 Large Companies for Perks & Benefits” by Comparably and one of Indeed.com’s “10 Highest-Rated Workplaces for Compensation and Benefits.”

Full-time GEICO associates are offered the Total Rewards Program with a wide range of benefits, including health, dental and vision coverage, paid vacation and holidays, continuing education and tuition reimbursement. GEICO also offers career growth and community engagement opportunities.

GEICO opened its Kansas City office last year at 11214 Renner Blvd. in Lenexa, Kansas, and it has quickly become one of the fastest-growing operations in the company. More than 250 associates now work there and play a key role providing GEICO customers with the best service possible.

“We’ve had a successful first year because of the efforts of the great residents of the Kansas City area who have joined our GEICO family. We are excited to have even more associates join us as we continue to grow,” said Office Director Eric Baillargeon.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

