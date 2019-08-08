GEICO :'s Rost Receives Prestigious Urban League Honor

Rynthia Rost, GEICO’s vice president of public affairs, accepted the Charles B. Collins Distinguished Trustee Award at the recent 2019 National Urban League Conference in Indianapolis.

The annual honor goes to a notable Urban League advocate who embodies the ideals of the organization and the esteemed Charles B. Collins – who helped to usher-in great growth and improvements during his long affiliation with the National Urban League.

Rost’s commitment to community service and mentorship is longstanding and well-known. She began her career as a pro bono attorney and continues to dedicate her life and work to uplifting communities.

“Rynthia Rost embodies the Urban League’s mission of empowerment and service," said Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League. "Her work on financial literacy programs, in particular, has made an enormous difference in the lives of underserved people. As a member of the Audit Committee of the National Urban League Board of Trustees, she serves a vital function in overseeing the fiscal soundness of our movement. She is a role model and mentor not only within the Urban League but in the community at large. We are proud to honor her with the Charles B. Collins Distinguished Trustee Award."

Rost also serves on the boards of Urban League affiliates in Washington, D.C., and Essex County, New Jersey. In addition, she is vice-president and an executive board member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and chair of the Children’s National Hospital Corporate Advisory Board. Rost has earned many other accolades for her work, including the Community Partner Award from Mentor’s Inc. and the Service to Youth Award from the National Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Rost has led GEICO’s public affairs efforts since 1994. She directs community affairs and GEICO Cares, the company’s country-wide associate community service and volunteer program.

“I am grateful to the National Urban League for this tremendous honor and for allowing me to be part of your efforts to empower local communities,” Rost said. “I also want to thank GEICO for the privilege of working with our 40,000 associates across the country on exciting community service projects that are positively impacting so many people.”

