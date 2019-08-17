Log in
GEICO :'s Schneider Elected Assistant Vice President ​

08/17/2019 | 09:47am EDT

The GEICO Board of Directors has elected Ashley Schneider​ assistant vice president in the company’s product management division at GEICO corporate headquarters in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Schneider began her GEICO career in 2007 in the pricing & product management division. She has held several positions within the division, with pricing & product management responsibility for five of the company’s 10 regional offices: Fredericksburg, Virginia; Woodbury, New York; Buffalo, New York; Tucson, Arizona; and San Diego, California.

Most recently, Schneider has been an integral part of leading GEICO’s new product development efforts.

Schneider has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, with a concentration in actuarial science, from Loyola College in Baltimore. She is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

“Ashley’s talent and experience will help her succeed in her new role,” said GEICO President and CEO Bill Roberts​. “Her efforts will contribute to GEICO’s ongoing success.”

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

GEICO also provides homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages through non-affiliated insurance companies secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


