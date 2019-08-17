GEICO :'s Schneider Elected Assistant Vice President ​

The GEICO Board of Directors has elected Ashley Schneider​ assistant vice president in the company’s product management division at GEICO corporate headquarters in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Schneider began her GEICO career in 2007 in the pricing & product management division. She has held several positions within the division, with pricing & product management responsibility for five of the company’s 10 regional offices: Fredericksburg, Virginia; Woodbury, New York; Buffalo, New York; Tucson, Arizona; and San Diego, California.

Most recently, Schneider has been an integral part of leading GEICO’s new product development efforts.

Schneider has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, with a concentration in actuarial science, from Loyola College in Baltimore. She is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

“Ashley’s talent and experience will help her succeed in her new role,” said GEICO President and CEO Bill Roberts​. “Her efforts will contribute to GEICO’s ongoing success.”

