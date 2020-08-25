GEICO :'s Tips for Preparing for Hurricane Laura

As Hurricane Laura increases in strength, GEICO wants you to know if you need us, we are ready. We have adjusters in place and more standing by prepared to assist. We hope that you and those close to you remain safe during the storm.

If your vehicle sustains any wind or water damage, here’s how to let us know immediately:

Report your claim on your mobile device. Click to download GEICO Mobile.

Go to GEICO’s online claims center.

Call 1-800-841-3000.

Last-minute tips for preparing for a Hurricane:

Before the storm:

Clean up – Pick up any objects that could become airborne during the high winds.

Pick up any objects that could become airborne during the high winds. Fill up your vehicle – Getting gas after a hurricane may present problems if the power is out.

Getting gas after a hurricane may present problems if the power is out. Make a supply kit now – Include at least three days of food and water, medications, toiletries, cash, batteries, and a radio. (Do not forget animal care supplies.)

Include at least three days of food and water, medications, toiletries, cash, batteries, and a radio. (Do not forget animal care supplies.) Have an evacuation plan – Identify a safe place and discuss how you will communicate with your family if you are separated.

Identify a safe place and discuss how you will communicate with your family if you are separated. Locate evacuation shelters – Identify evacuation shelters in your area. (Some may limit occupancy due to social distancing)

Identify evacuation shelters in your area. (Some may limit occupancy due to social distancing) Follow the directions of local officials – They will provide important information during such emergencies.

In flooded conditions:

Avoid driving through high water – If you don’t see the painted lines, don’t drive through. Getting your car stuck in high water is no joke. Six inches of moving water can knock you down, and a foot can sweep your vehicle away, according to Ready.gov.

If you are caught in the rain, remember:

Reduce your speed – Slowing down reduces the chances of hydroplaning. If you hydroplane, immediately take your foot off the accelerator and do not apply the brakes abruptly or turn the steering wheel. A rotating tire has traction, while a sliding one does not.

Slowing down reduces the chances of hydroplaning. If you hydroplane, immediately take your foot off the accelerator and do not apply the brakes abruptly or turn the steering wheel. A rotating tire has traction, while a sliding one does not. Turn on your headlights – Simply turning on your headlights makes you more visible to others.

Simply turning on your headlights makes you more visible to others. Maintain a safe distance – Increasing the distance between you and the vehicle ahead reduces the chance of a collision.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. GEICO also provides homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages through non-affiliated insurance companies secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents who help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here; connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005926/en/