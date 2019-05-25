Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GEICO :'s Tips for Sharing the Road with Motorcycles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/25/2019 | 07:31am EDT

As the summer months approach, millions of motorcycles will be hitting the roads. GEICO wants to remind you that motorcycle safety is everyone’s responsibility.

In spite of all the available motorcycle-training courses, reflective clothing, and protective gear, one of the biggest threats to motorcyclists is all the other drivers on the roads and highways.

Drivers that have experienced close calls may have completely failed to notice a fully visible object like a motorcycle because their attention was engaged on another task. This is known as inattentional blindness. Making it harder for a vehicle driver to judge the distance of a motorcycle approaching is the bike’s smaller size and speed.

Congested roadways, vehicles changing lanes or turning, and distracted driving are among the factors that cause many of the preventable motorcycle fatalities each year. Even though the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports the number of motorcycle fatalities dropped from a high in 2016 of 5,286 down to 5,172 in 2017, the proportion of motorcyclist fatalities relative to all traffic-related fatalities has more than doubled over the past 20 years.

Tips for sharing the road with motorcycles to make it a safer ride for everyone:

  • Be patient, especially at intersections.
  • Look twice for motorcycles.
  • Always assume motorcycles are closer than they appear to be.
  • Use your turn signals and check your blind spot before changing lanes.

Click here for information on defensive driving in heavy traffic, for a short video on motorcycles safety, and other articles please visit GEICO More. Additional safety tips will ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable motorcycle season. Interested in a rate quote log onto GEICO.com

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can log into their car insurance policy, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:44aMORGAN STANLEY : Brazil's Caixa picks Morgan Stanley as co-advisor on insurance deals - source
RE
08:43aSUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : standalone net profit declines 45.84% in the March 2019 quarter
AQ
08:42aADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE : to invest USD 290 million in Myanmar
AQ
08:42aWESFARMERS : Kidman Resources accepts Wesfarmers $534m takeover bid
AQ
08:42aHAVILAH RESOURCES : South Australia grants Havilah mineral leases for Kalkaroo project
AQ
08:42aVIBRANT : ESR Invests S$62.2m to Take Control of Singapores Sabana Reit
AQ
08:42aWIKISOFT : Wikicareer.com 2.0 just launched by Wikisoft
AQ
08:41aINPEX : Ichthys constructor JKC suffers $2.8 billion loss in power plant dispute
AQ
08:41aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW C 400 GT is en route to the Philippines
AQ
08:41aYAMAHA MOTOR : to set up new plant in the Philippines, double capacity to 800,000 units
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPRIEVE CARDIOVASCULAR : Announces Late-Breaking Acute Heart Failure Clinical Trial Data
2BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC : BOVIS HOMES : Britain's Bovis approaches Galliford on possible merger - Sky
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : U.S. court rules in favour of MillerCoors in a sour fight with r..
4AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Maersk Warns of Hit To Container Growth
5NESTLÉ : Nestlé Is Halfway to Cost-Savings Goal -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About