GEICO :'s Tips for Sharing the Road with Motorcycles

As the summer months approach, millions of motorcycles will be hitting the roads. GEICO wants to remind you that motorcycle safety is everyone’s responsibility.

In spite of all the available motorcycle-training courses, reflective clothing, and protective gear, one of the biggest threats to motorcyclists is all the other drivers on the roads and highways.

Drivers that have experienced close calls may have completely failed to notice a fully visible object like a motorcycle because their attention was engaged on another task. This is known as inattentional blindness. Making it harder for a vehicle driver to judge the distance of a motorcycle approaching is the bike’s smaller size and speed.

Congested roadways, vehicles changing lanes or turning, and distracted driving are among the factors that cause many of the preventable motorcycle fatalities each year. Even though the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports the number of motorcycle fatalities dropped from a high in 2016 of 5,286 down to 5,172 in 2017, the proportion of motorcyclist fatalities relative to all traffic-related fatalities has more than doubled over the past 20 years.

Tips for sharing the road with motorcycles to make it a safer ride for everyone:

Be patient, especially at intersections.

Look twice for motorcycles.

Always assume motorcycles are closer than they appear to be.

Use your turn signals and check your blind spot before changing lanes.

Click here for information on defensive driving in heavy traffic, for a short video on motorcycles safety, and other articles please visit GEICO More. Additional safety tips will ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable motorcycle season.

