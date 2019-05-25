GEICO :'s Tips for Sharing the Road with Motorcycles

As the summer months approach, millions of motorcycles will be hitting
the roads. GEICO
wants to remind you that motorcycle safety is everyone’s responsibility.
In spite of all the available motorcycle-training courses, reflective
clothing, and protective gear, one of the biggest threats to
motorcyclists is all the other drivers on the roads and highways.
Drivers that have experienced close calls may have completely failed to
notice a fully visible object like a motorcycle because their attention
was engaged on another task. This is known as inattentional blindness.
Making it harder for a vehicle driver to judge the distance of a
motorcycle approaching is the bike’s smaller size and speed.
Congested roadways, vehicles changing lanes or turning, and distracted
driving are among the factors that cause many of the preventable
motorcycle fatalities each year. Even though the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration reports the number of motorcycle
fatalities dropped from a high in 2016 of 5,286 down to 5,172 in 2017,
the proportion of motorcyclist fatalities relative to all
traffic-related fatalities has more than doubled over the past 20 years.
Tips for sharing the road with motorcycles to make it a safer ride
for everyone:
-
Be patient, especially at intersections.
-
Look twice for motorcycles.
-
Always assume motorcycles are closer than they appear to be.
-
Use your turn signals and check your blind spot before changing lanes.
