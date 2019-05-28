Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GEMGROW PROPERTIES : Further cautionary announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 04:39am EDT
AWA GPA GPB 201905280002A
Further cautionary announcement

ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED GEMGROW PROPERTIES LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2011/000308/06) (Registration number 2007/032604/06)
JSE share code: AWA ISIN: ZAE000203105 JSE share code: GPA ISIN: ZAE0000223269
(Approved as a REIT by the JSE) JSE share code: GPB ISIN: ZAE0000223277
("Arrowhead") (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)
("Gemgrow" or "the company")




FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT


Shareholders are referred to the joint cautionary announcement released on SENS on 10 April 2019,
wherein Arrowhead and Gemgrow (the "Parties") advised that their respective boards of directors have, in
principle, agreed to a potential transaction which may result in the reverse takeover of Gemgrow by
Arrowhead (the "Merger").

Shareholders are advised that the Parties are in the process of finalising transaction agreements and
accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in their respective
shares until a further announcement in respect of the Merger has been made.

28 May 2019


Corporate advisor and sponsor to Arrowhead
Investec Bank Limited

Independent corporate advisor and transaction sponsor to Gemgrow
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

Corporate advisor to Gemgrow
Investec Bank Limited

Strategic transaction advisor to Arrowhead
Ferryman Capital Partners

Legal advisor
Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

Date: 28/05/2019 07:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.
Click here for original article

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gemgrow Properties Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 08:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:27aHONEYWELL FLOUR MILL : Appeal Court Dismisses Ecobank Petition Against Honeywell
AQ
05:27aEL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Dozens of haredi passengers sue El Al
AQ
05:25aSAS says tough to hit full-year goal after pilot strike
RE
05:24aRUIXIN INTERNATIONAL : MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION AND BYE-LAWS (in PDF)
PU
05:24aMTR : Resumes Dynamic Train Test for New Signalling System of East Rail Line
PU
05:24aSSP : opens 10 food and beverage units at Trondheim Airport
PU
05:23aCanada's entrepreneurship represented by Germain Lamonde at EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™
AQ
05:23aEXFO : Canada's entrepreneurship represented by Germain Lamonde at EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™
PR
05:22aBOVIS HOMES : no longer in talks over Galliford units
RE
05:22aASTRAL FOODS : Lekwa municipality water supply problems hit Astral Foods poultry processing plant
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Alibaba plans bumper $20 billion Hong Kong listing to boost investment war chest - sources
2RENAULT : RENAULT : Fiat-Renault merger plan revving up
3FEDEX CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei reviewing FedEx relationship, says packages 'diverted'
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Asia's billionaires develop taste for boutique wealth managers
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : SAS says tough to hit full-year goal after pilot strike

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About