GEMGROW PROPERTIES : Further cautionary announcement

ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED GEMGROW PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 2011/000308/06) (Registration number 2007/032604/06)

JSE share code: AWA ISIN: ZAE000203105 JSE share code: GPA ISIN: ZAE0000223269

(Approved as a REIT by the JSE) JSE share code: GPB ISIN: ZAE0000223277

("Arrowhead") (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("Gemgrow" or "the company")

















FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT









Shareholders are referred to the joint cautionary announcement released on SENS on 10 April 2019,

wherein Arrowhead and Gemgrow (the "Parties") advised that their respective boards of directors have, in

principle, agreed to a potential transaction which may result in the reverse takeover of Gemgrow by

Arrowhead (the "Merger").





Shareholders are advised that the Parties are in the process of finalising transaction agreements and

accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in their respective

shares until a further announcement in respect of the Merger has been made.





28 May 2019









Corporate advisor and sponsor to Arrowhead

Investec Bank Limited





Independent corporate advisor and transaction sponsor to Gemgrow

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking





Corporate advisor to Gemgrow

Investec Bank Limited





Strategic transaction advisor to Arrowhead

Ferryman Capital Partners





Legal advisor

Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr





