GENERAL: AFT: Amended Constitution Opens in a new Window

1

CONSTITUTION

OF

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

1. PRELIMINARY

1.1 Definitions: In this Constitution, unless the context otherwise requires:

"Act" means the Companies Act 1993.

"Alternate Director" means a person appointed by a Director as his or her alternate under section 25.

"ASX" means ASX Limited ACN 008 624 691 or the Australian Securities Exchange operated by it (as the context requires).

"ASX Listed" means, in respect of the Company, while the Company is admitted to the

Official List of ASX.

"ASX Listing Rules" means the listing rules of ASX and any other rules of ASX which are applicable while the Company is admitted to the official list of ASX, each as amended or replaced from time to time, except to the extent of any express written waiver by ASX.

"Board" means Directors who number not less than the required quorum acting together as the board of directors of the Company.

"Class" means a class of Securities having identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions, and includes or excludes Securities which NZX in its discretion deems to be, or not to be, of that class.

"Company" means AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited.

"Constitution" means this constitution, as altered from time to time.

"Director" means a person appointed as a director of the Company in accordance with this Constitution.

"Distribution" has the meaning given in section 2(1) of the Act.

"Equity Security" means an Equity Security, as defined in the NZX Listing Rules, which has been issued, or is to be issued, by the Company, as the case may be.

"Independent Director" has the meaning given in the NZX Listing Rules.

"Interest Group" has the meaning given in section 116 of the Act.

"Interested", in relation to a Director, has the meaning given in section 139 of the Act.

"Listed" has the meaning given in the NZX Listing Rules.

"Managing Director" means a person appointed as a managing director of the Company under clause 26.1.

"Minimum Holding" has the meaning given in the NZX Listing Rules.