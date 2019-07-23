GENERAL: AFT: Maxigesic IV registration in Australia Opens in a new Window

Log in
AFT: Maxigesic IV registration in Australia

07/23/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

Market and Media release

24th July 2019

AFT Pharmaceuticals' achieves first registration of it's patented

painkiller Maxigesic IV® in the pivotal Australian market

AFT Pharmaceuticals ('AFT') today announces it has successfully registered the intravenous form of its successful 'Maxigesic' pain relief medication with Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Maxigesic IV® (paracetamol 1000 mg and ibuprofen (as sodium dihydrate) 300 mg) in 100 mL solution for infusion vial has now been placed upon the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG), giving AFT approval to sell this line extension of Maxigesic in Australia.

Sales of Maxigesic IV® are now expected to take place in the current financial year (FY2020). Meanwhile, the (ARTG) registration clears the way for regulatory filings in a number of other territories including but not limited to Mexico, South East Asia, Korea and the Middle East, all of which rely upon registration by key global reference regulators such as the TGA in Australia.

Maxigesic IV has been developed as a line extension to Maxigesic tablets, for post-operative pain relief in hospitals where patients cannot take an oral pain relief medicine such as Maxigesic.

A major Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in 276 patients in Texas and Maryland USA found that Maxigesic IV provided significantly better pain relief than either paracetamol (acetaminophen) IV or ibuprofen IV alone in the same doses.*

AFT Managing Director, Dr Hartley Atkinson, says he is very pleased to further extend the company's offering of the Maxigesic portfolio.

"With a population of over 25 million** and being the largest home market for AFT, we believe that Australia represents great potential for Maxigesic IV. Meanwhile, registration with the TGA is an important first step towards the commercialisation of the medication in other markets," said Dr Atkinson.

Investors

Media

Dr Hartley Atkinson,

Richard Inder

CEO, AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd

The Project

Phone: +64 9 488 0232

Phone: +64 21 645 643

Email: hartley@aftpharm.com

Email: richard@theproject.co.nz

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT is a growing multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products across a wide range of therapeutic categories which are distributed across all major pharmaceutical distribution channels: over-the-counter (OTC), prescription and hospital. Our product portfolio comprises both proprietary and in-licensed products, and includes patented, branded and generic drugs. Our business model is to develop and in-license products for sale by our own dedicated sales teams in our home markets of Australia and New Zealand and in certain Southeast Asian markets, and to out-license our products to local licensees and distributors to the rest of the world. For more information: www.aftpharm.com

Reference

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 21:29:08 UTC
