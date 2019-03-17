GENERAL: AFT: Transition to new NZX listing rules wef 1 April 2019 Opens in a new Window

Market release 18 March 2019
Transition to new NZX listing rules wef 1 April 2019
AFT Pharmaceuticals advises that with effect from 1 April 2019 it intends to comply with the new NZX Listing Rules dated 1 January 2019.
For more information:
Malcolm Tubby,
CFO, AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd Phone: +64 9 488 0232
Email:malcolm@aftpharm.com
