GENERAL: AFT: Transition to new NZX listing rules wef 1 April 2019 Opens in a new Window

AFT: Transition to new NZX listing rules wef 1 April 2019

03/17/2019 | 04:09pm EDT

Market release 18 March 2019

Transition to new NZX listing rules wef 1 April 2019

AFT Pharmaceuticals advises that with effect from 1 April 2019 it intends to comply with the new NZX Listing Rules dated 1 January 2019.

[End of Release]

For more information:

Malcolm Tubby,

CFO, AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd Phone: +64 9 488 0232

Email:malcolm@aftpharm.com

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 20:08:06 UTC
