GENOMIC VISION: Molecular Combing Assay Used to Help Physicians in the Diagnostic of FSHD in More Than 250 Patients Since Its Launch in China

GENOMIC VISION (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 – GV), a biotechnology company specialized in the development of diagnostic assays for rare diseases such as Facio Scapulo Humeral muscular Dystrophy (FSHD), wishes to provide an update on the results coming from the collaboration with AMCARE Genomic laboratories. The GENOMIC VISION platform brings clear analyses and provides unequivocal results in the diagnosis of FSHD.

FSHD is caused by the shortening of the D4Z4 region on the long arm of the chromosome 4. FSHD usually begins before age 20, with weakness and atrophy of the muscles around the eyes and mouth, shoulders, upper arms and lower legs. Over time, weakness can spread to abdominal muscles and sometimes hip muscles.

Victor W. Zhang, Fellow of the American College Medical Genetics, CEO of AmCare Lab stated: “AmCare’s plan is to become one of the best molecular diagnostic companies for genetic disorders in China within the next 5 years. With the FSHD test provided by Genomic Vision, we are clearly headed in the right direction. We are so glad to help patients and physicians in diagnosing the disease.

We have chosen FiberVision® and the corresponding GENOMIC VISION equipment to routinely apply the technique and to produce consistent results for our patients. In the first year we identified about 50 cases, and as of mid-2019, the number has increased to almost 250 cases in South China.

We are now looking forward to expanding our collaboration with GENOMIC VISION to other areas in China. Considering that the incidence of this disease is about 1 in 20,000, in all of China we could identify more than 60-70 000 cases. Given these numbers other centers could be opened (Beijing) in the near future.”

Aaron Bensimon, co-founder and CEO of Genomic Vision:

“GENOMIC VISION has been supporting physicians and patients in the diagnosis of FSHD. We have been working with the leading experts in the world on FSHD in order to develop an exceptional IVD assay.

The FSHD assay is easily performed and gives clear and strong results. Additionally, IVD-FSHD®, has provided us new insights into the disease by the identification of mosaicism events within the D4Z4 region in some of the patients. The test represents a breakthrough method for physicians because it makes the diagnoses easier and more reliable. This is the perfect technology to give patients the answers that they seek and deserve. We would be delighted to expand our partnership with AMCARE to make our technology accessible to a greater number of patients in wider reaching territories.

Collaborating with Victor Zhang, is a great opportunity for GENOMIC VISION to work with AMCARE lab for supporting the in the analyses and interpretation of the data. GENOMIC VISION has always worked to promote communication and data sharing within all FSHD communities worldwide. As such, patients and families can have a better understanding of the D4Z4 shortening, and can benefit from earlier detection of the disease.”

