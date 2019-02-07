GENTRACK : ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACT

Gentrack Group Limited (NZX/ASX: GTK) is pleased to announce a new contract to supply its billing and customer management software to a leading business water retailer. The contract covers the provision of software on a subscription basis, with the aim of supporting improved customer experience and reducing cost to serve for the retailer.

This contract is the largest Gentrack has signed to date with a water retailer in the UK's competitive open water market; with a company that serves several thousands of businesses with water and wastewater services. The signing of this contract is in line with Gentrack's plans for FY19.

END