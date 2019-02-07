Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GENTRACK : ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 06:15pm EST

Gentrack Group Limited (NZX/ASX: GTK) is pleased to announce a new contract to supply its billing and customer management software to a leading business water retailer. The contract covers the provision of software on a subscription basis, with the aim of supporting improved customer experience and reducing cost to serve for the retailer.

This contract is the largest Gentrack has signed to date with a water retailer in the UK's competitive open water market; with a company that serves several thousands of businesses with water and wastewater services. The signing of this contract is in line with Gentrack's plans for FY19.

END

Disclaimer

Gentrack Group Limited published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 23:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:36pApache Lowers 2019 Budget Estimate, Sees Adjusted Production Within Guidance
DJ
07:35pHarpoon Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
07:34pPRIMERICA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:34pPENNYMAC MORTGAGE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31pPRIZE MINING : Files Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements
AQ
07:30pPILOT ENERGY : Appendix 3Z - Xingjin Wang
PU
07:30pSQUARE : How Small Businesses Can Use Social Media to Grow
PU
07:30pPILOT ENERGY : Appendix 3Z - Tung Leung Wong
PU
07:28pSONY : announces first-ever share buyback, stock rises five percent
RE
07:27pBSB BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2EXCLUSIVE: Dell explores sale of cybersecurity company SecureWorks - sources
3BB&T : BB&T : to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
4Part of Keystone oil pipeline remains shut after potential leak
5Oil drops as global economic concerns grip market

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.