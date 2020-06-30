GENYOUth : Appoints James "JB" Brown, Host of "The NFL Today" on CBS / "Inside The NFL" on SHOWTIME, and Special Correspondent for CBS News, to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GENYOUth, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to creating healthier school communities, announced today the appointment of James "JB" Brown to its board of directors.

"On behalf of GENYOUth and our board members, I am thrilled to welcome nationally renowned television sportscaster and dear friend James 'JB' Brown to our Board," said Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth. "JB has been one of GENYOUth's biggest supporters and is a huge believer in our mission of building healthier school communities. He is a mentor to countless young people inspired by his life story of perseverance, faith and giving back. I have personally been moved by his unparalleled commitment to this next generation and the way in which his kindness and humility, and generosity have impacted so many lives. JB's invaluable insights and contributions will continue to benefit GENYOUth's important commitment to support, empower and elevate the needs of America's youth and, as a board member, JB will further advance our impact because of his leadership and hard work, especially during these most challenging times."

"I've had the honor of witnessing first-hand JB's commitment to America's youth, from his deep dedication to youth sports, to his commitment to giving back to local communities, to his being one of the first to support GENYOUth's For Schools' Sake campaign to feed America's kids from the onset of this pandemic. JB doesn't just think about helping kids, he acts time and time again because he understands from his own life experience the challenges kids face and the strength that comes from overcoming that adversity. JB will be an outstanding new board member for GENYOUth and his perspective and voice will be critical to the challenges our kids face," said Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner.

Brown is a highly accomplished broadcaster, author, athlete and ordained minister. A three-time Emmy Award winner, he is the current host of "The NFL Today" on CBS and "Inside The NFL" on Showtime. Brown has hosted the Super Bowl a record-tying nine times including Super Bowl LIII on CBS. He is a special correspondent for CBS News, contributing to such programs as "60 Minutes," "CBS This Morning," "CBS Evening News," and "48 Hours." He is also a founding partner of Major League Baseball's Washington Nationals.

"I am honored to be joining the Board of Directors of GENYOUth, which is an organization that I have been fortunate enough to see firsthand have an extraordinary impact on the lives of our nation's youth. The mission of GENYOUth, to ensure that each of us plays a critical role in helping to create healthier school communities, has always been necessary, but in these unprecedented times it has even greater importance. I look forward to continuing my support of GENYOUth through this new opportunity to serve on their board, and to collaborate with their exceptional board members, partners, schools, teachers, program advisors, and students, in supporting the tenets of their many good works. I see tremendous potential in GENYOUth's future as they approach their milestone tenth anniversary. I am both inspired and excited to be part of their journey for years to come, as they further advance physical activity and access to nutritious meals for students in our schools and communities," said Brown.

Brown's previous broadcasting roles include being host of "Thursday Night Football" on CBS and The NFL Network, co-host of "Fox NFL Sunday," correspondent for "Real Sports" with Bryant Gumbel on HBO, and host of a nationally syndicated radio show on Sporting News Radio. In 2009, his co-authored book, "Role of a Lifetime: Reflections on Faith, Family and Significant Living," was released.

Among his numerous honors, Brown received the Greater Washington Urban League's Sam Lacy Award in 2005; was a 2010 "Faces of Black History" honoree celebrating Black media legends who have impacted the Black community through their achievements and positive example; was named SI.com's Best Studio Host of the Decade in 2010; received the 2016 Pete Rozelle Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame for "longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football"; and was awarded "The Uncommon Award" from Tony Dungy for his "uncommon leadership through character and faith." Brown was also the first recipient of the coveted Pat Summerall Award during Super Bowl weekend.

A native of Washington, DC, Brown is a graduate of Harvard University, where he was a three-time All-Ivy selection in basketball and is was named to the Harvard Basketball Hall of Fame. He is involved in a number of charitable activities, including the Ron & Joy Paul Kidney Center at George Washington University and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Brown is also an ordained minister and is actively involved in speaking at churches and conferences around the country.

"As our nation continues to face uncertain times and our youth cope with life under COVID-19, GENYOUth's commitment to high-achieving schools is more crucial than ever. I look forward to working closely with Alexis, JB, and our esteemed board members as GENYOUth celebrates its 10th anniversary this coming year," added Tom Gallagher, Chairman of the GENYOUth Board and CEO, Dairy Management Inc.

GENYOUth's Board of Directors includes chairman Thomas Gallagher, CEO, Dairy Management Inc.; Alexis Glick, CEO, GENYOUth; Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner; Audrey Donahoe, Chair, National Dairy Council; Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman; Carla Hall, former Co-Host of The Chew and famed chef, author and TV personality; Jeff Miller, EVP, Health and Safety for the NFL; Steven H. Nelson, Former CEO, UnitedHealthcare; DJ Paoni, President, SAP North America; Claressa Shields, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Boxer and undisputed Middleweight Champion of the world; DeMaurice Smith, Executive Director, NFL Players Association; Selwyn Vickers, M.D., Dean, University of Alabama School of Medicine; Honorable Tom Vilsack, President and CEO, U.S. Dairy Export Council, and former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture; Russell Weiner, COO and President of the Americas, Domino's; Dana Bolden, Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Sustainability, Corteva Agriscience; and Dr. David Satcher, 16th U.S. Surgeon General Emeritus.

GENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates healthier school communities. We convene a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that give youth the inspiration, motivation and programs to be healthy high-achieving students. GENYOUth's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, enrolls over 73,000 U.S. schools, reaching over 38 million students. Our school nutrition grants increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. NFL FLAG-In-School is GENYOUth's fastest growing program with over 20,000+ school communities reaching over 11 million students while AdVenture Capital brings out the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of students with the support of corporate mentors to solve real world problems. For more information about GENYOUth, visit www.genyouthnow.org.

