GEO Group Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. – September 8, 2020 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

07/20/2020 | 10:00am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of The GEO Group, Inc. (“GEO Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GEO) to determine whether GEO Group may have violated federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, securities of GEO Group between February 27, 2020 and June 16, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and suffered losses greater than $50,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the investigation or potential legal claims.

According to a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of GEO Group investors, throughout the Class Period, Defendants, allegedly, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Defendants, allegedly, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (ii) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company’s halfway houses to significant health risks; (iii) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

IF YOU WISH TO SERVE AS LEAD PLAINTIFF, YOU MUST MOVE THE COURT NO LATER THAN SEPTEMBER 8, 2020.  To be a member of the class action, you do not need to take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice; or you can take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel, unless you retain an attorney. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This notice may constitute attorney advertising. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
