Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GEON® Performance Solutions Welcomes Gregg Branning as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

GEON Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacturing of performance polymer solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Gregg Branning as its first chief financial officer (CFO) effective June 22, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005899/en/

GEON® Performance Solutions welcomes Gregg Branning as its chief financial officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

GEON® Performance Solutions welcomes Gregg Branning as its chief financial officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Branning has a 30-year career in financial leadership. He previously was executive vice president and CFO at CSW Industrials, a position he held for four years. Before that, he was senior vice president, corporate secretary of finance and CFO at Myers Industries. He has held many related positions in finance and accounting at various global companies throughout his career.

“Gregg has an impressive track-record working with strategic growth companies like GEON,” said Tracy Garrison, CEO. “His energy for competitiveness and drive for excellence will be a great asset to our team as we pursue our mission to be a global leader in engineered polymer technologies. We’re excited to welcome Gregg to the team.”

Branning earned his master’s degree from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and has an undergraduate degree in accounting from Oral Roberts University.

About GEON Performance Solutions

GEON Performance Solutions is a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions. With a portfolio of highly adaptable vinyl and polyolefin polymer technologies as well as a full-service manufacturing business, GEON combines three powerful traditions into a single, customer-focused business. GEON Performance Solutions is a leading innovator in the development of performance material solutions for a broad range of markets including appliances, building & construction, electronics, healthcare, transportation, wire & cable and more. GEON Performance Solutions has 1,100 global associates and 12 world class manufacturing plants with headquarters in a western suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. Please visit us at www.geon.com to learn more. GEON Performance Solutions is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pSilicon Valley CEOs Criticize Trump's Visa Restrictions
DJ
05:57pEQUITY METALS : June 23, 2020 Equity Metals Announces Private Placement VIEW
PU
05:56pFIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
05:55pByrna Technologies Inc. Announces Change of Auditor
NE
05:54pDENTSU AEGIS NETWORK : Launches Global Commerce Practice
BU
05:53pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : announces NVCC subordinated debenture issue
AQ
05:53pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Wirecard AG and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:52pDIALOG AXIATA : Sri Lanka's Most Valuable Brand by Brand Finance for second consecutive year
AQ
05:50pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:50pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Announces its Intention to Acquire Vricon, Inc. to Accelerate Growth in Emerging Markets for 3D Technology and Extend its Lead in Earth Intelligence
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2APPLE INC. : Apple Is the Newest Chip Giant in Town
3KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips Gets FDA Premarket Approval for HeartStart FR3 and ..
4LONDON COFFEE : LUCKIN COFFEE PICKS HOULIHAN LOKEY FOR FINANCIAL, STRATEGIC ADVICE: sources
5BAYER AG : BAYER : close to glyphosate settlement worth $8-10 billion - Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group