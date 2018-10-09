GET Group North America Announces Availability of CoreID Identity Management System (IDMS)

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GET Group North America , a leading-edge provider of end-to-end solutions for secure credentials with over 20 years of experience in identity management, today announced the availability of the CoreID Identity Management System (IDMS) . Seamlessly combining biometric capture capabilities with back-end database functionality, Core ID can be used to issue and track physical or digital credentials throughout the credential’s lifecycle, as well as to manage enrollment workflows and ensure only the appropriate enrollment biometrics and data are collected for a specific credential.



CoreID’s dynamic workflow management application enables the capture of personal identifiable information, biometrics, facial recognition and fraud detection to be configurable by an administrator at installation and modifiable whenever necessary. It enables administrators to have total control over devices and data architecture, providing a complete picture of the online/offline device topology.

The power of the CoreID product lies in the ability to integrate with virtually any relevant external application and devices such as figure and facial recognition systems, barcode and document readers, biometric capture devices, system of record and servers that the issuing authority already has, while upgrading their management system to the latest technology and security features available. Each CoreID management system is designed to be independent but can easily be paired with one another at any time. This allows the system to work in an online and offline mode, in case there is a power outage or an operator needs to enroll participants remotely.

“We are proud to support secure credentials from start to finish -- including enrollment, personalization and issuance -- and to protect those credentials with extensive security functionalities throughout their lifecycle,” said Joel Perez, Program & Solutions Director, GET Group North America. “CoreID is the latest in our end-to-end offerings and is easy to use and optimized for enrolling a maximum number of participants in the shortest amount of time and requiring less resources.”

GET Group NA is currently demonstrating CoreID’s ability to enroll personnel, capture photos, and manage the lifecycle of ID card issuance for law enforcement officers at IACP 2018 in booth 2807 with the PPG TESLIN® Substrate Products group and HD Barcode™ –each providers of a pivotal component for the issuance of secure credentials.

About GET Group NA

GET Group North America is an experienced provider of high-assurance security solutions that enhance Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) operations. As a leading-edge systems integrator, GET Group NA and its partners design, manufacture, and implement end-to-end solutions for secure credentials that enable government agencies, motor vehicle departments, municipalities and law enforcement organizations to implement the latest in identity management technologies. From photo ID cards to driver’s licenses to passports, GET Group NA delivers advanced personalization capabilities that prevent identification fraud and accommodate diversified customer needs.

