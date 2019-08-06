GET : INSIDE INFORMATION – UPDATE ON FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As the Group is still in the process of preparing and finalising its unaudited consolidated financial results for the 2019 Interim Period, the information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment made by the Board with reference to the information currently available. It is not based on any data or information that has been audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Company. There may be adjustments following further review and finalisation of the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Group for the 2019 Interim Period by the Board.

Further information and other details of the Group's financial performance for the 2019 Interim Period will be disclosed in the forthcoming interim results announcement of the Group which is expected to be published on 9 August 2019.

On behalf of the Board

GET Holdings Limited

Wong Jing Shong

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of two executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Jing Shong and Mr. Zhang Long, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Yung, Mr. Cheng Hong Kei and Professor Chui Tsan Kit.

