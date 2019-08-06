Log in
GET : INSIDE INFORMATION – UPDATE ON FINANCIAL INFORMATION

08/06/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GET HOLDINGS LIMITED

智 易 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8100)

INSIDE INFORMATION -

UPDATE ON FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This announcement is made by GET Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 17.10(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") ("GEM Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review and analysis of the latest available unaudited financial information of the Group, the Group is expected to record a net loss of not more than HK$2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("2019 Interim Period") as compared with a net loss of approximately HK$182.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ("2018 Interim Period"). The expected loss for the 2019 Interim Period was the result of the combined effects of (i) segment profit of the software business of the Group of approximately HK$8.6 million (2018 Interim Period: loss of approximately HK$146.4 million, included the impairment loss on goodwill of approximately HK$163.0 million); (ii) segment loss of the corporate management solutions and information technology contract services business of the Group of approximately HK$2.3 million (2018 Interim Period: approximately HK$3.5 million); (iii) share of loss of an associate of the Group of approximately HK$90,000 (2018 Interim Period: approximately HK$13.6 million); and (iv) other corporate expenses of approximately HK$7.4 million incurred during the 2019 Interim Period (2018 Interim Period: approximately HK$7.5 million).

  • For identification purposes only

1

As the Group is still in the process of preparing and finalising its unaudited consolidated financial results for the 2019 Interim Period, the information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment made by the Board with reference to the information currently available. It is not based on any data or information that has been audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Company. There may be adjustments following further review and finalisation of the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Group for the 2019 Interim Period by the Board.

Further information and other details of the Group's financial performance for the 2019 Interim Period will be disclosed in the forthcoming interim results announcement of the Group which is expected to be published on 9 August 2019.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

GET Holdings Limited

Wong Jing Shong

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of two executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Jing Shong and Mr. Zhang Long, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Yung, Mr. Cheng Hong Kei and Professor Chui Tsan Kit.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least 7 days from the date of its publication and on the website of the Company at www.geth.com.hk.

2

Disclaimer

GET Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:59:11 UTC
