GET : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - COMMENCEMENT OF NEW BUSINESS ACTIVITY

GET HOLDINGS LIMITED

智 易 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8100)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -

COMMENCEMENT OF NEW BUSINESS ACTIVITY

This announcement is made by GET Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and potential investors informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that the Group intends to commence the business of e-commerce which involves the operation of a business-to-customer ("B2C") online sales platform and the business-to-business ("B2B") product trading ("New Business Activity") through GET Development Limited ("GET Development"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

In May 2019, GET Development started to establish a B2C foreign trade e-commerce website which serves as an online sales platform to facilitate the communication with foreign customers. GET Development will also offer its products on other B2C foreign trade e-commerce websites, such as e-bay.com and amazon.com, in order to expand its business and increase its awareness among customers. Adhering to the service tenet of "Buy Global, Sell Global", the Group targets to source high-quality products from various regions around the world and sell them to global customers, who can then enjoy a more convenient and secured cross-border online shopping experience.

GET Development will also commence the B2B business (including import and export agency services) of trading of a range of products. It aims at introducing high quality products from various regions of the globe to other parts of the world. In operating this B2B product trading business, the Group will carefully control the costs and increase the variety of products when business opportunities arise.

