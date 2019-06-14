GET : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - COMMENCEMENT OF NEW BUSINESS ACTIVITY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GET HOLDINGS LIMITED
智 易 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8100)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -
COMMENCEMENT OF NEW BUSINESS ACTIVITY
This announcement is made by GET Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and potential investors informed of the latest business development of the Group.
The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that the Group intends to commence the business of e-commerce which involves the operation of a business-to-customer ("B2C") online sales platform and the business-to-business ("B2B") product trading ("New Business Activity") through GET Development Limited ("GET Development"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
In May 2019, GET Development started to establish a B2C foreign trade e-commerce website which serves as an online sales platform to facilitate the communication with foreign customers. GET Development will also offer its products on other B2C foreign trade e-commerce websites, such as e-bay.com and amazon.com, in order to expand its business and increase its awareness among customers. Adhering to the service tenet of "Buy Global, Sell Global", the Group targets to source high-quality products from various regions around the world and sell them to global customers, who can then enjoy a more convenient and secured cross-border online shopping experience.
GET Development will also commence the B2B business (including import and export agency services) of trading of a range of products. It aims at introducing high quality products from various regions of the globe to other parts of the world. In operating this B2B product trading business, the Group will carefully control the costs and increase the variety of products when business opportunities arise.
The Group is principally engaged in (i) research, development and distribution of personal computer performance software, anti-virus software, mobile phone applications and toolbar advertisement;
investment in securities; and (iii) provision of corporate management solutions and information technology contracts services. The Group has been actively exploring new business opportunities in order to remain competitive in the industry and bring a higher return to the Shareholders. Taking into account the trend of globalisation of retail industry and the continuing growth potential of the cross- border e-commerce industry in recent years, the Directors are of the view that the commencement of the New Business Activity will be a good opportunity for the Group to diversify its income streams as well as achieve a synergy effect with its existing businesses, which may ultimately enhance the financial performance of the Group. Accordingly, the Board is of the view that the commencement of the New Business Activity will be in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
The Group will conduct the New Business Activity in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("GEM Listing Rules"), and further announcement will be made by the Company if and when necessary.
On behalf of the Board
GET HOLDINGS LIMITED
Wong Jing Shong
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 14 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of two executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Jing Shong and Mr. Zhang Long and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Yung, Mr. Cheng Hong Kei and Professor Chui Tsan Kit.
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least 7 days from the date of its publication and on the website of the Company at www.geth.com.hk.
