GET : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT – POSSIBLE DILUTION OF INTEREST IN AN ASSOCIATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GET HOLDINGS LIMITED

智 易 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8100)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -

POSSIBLE DILUTION OF INTEREST IN AN ASSOCIATE

This announcement is made by GET Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and potential investors informed of the latest development of the Group.

BACKGROUND

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that on 23 August 2019, Lucky Famous Limited ("Lucky Famous"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, received an offer letter ("Offer Letter") from the legal adviser to a shareholder ("Offeror") of Jun Yang Energy Holdings Limited ("Jun Yang Energy"), an associate of the Company, to invite further capital contribution by each of the shareholders of Jun Yang Energy. As at the date of this announcement, Jun Yang Energy was owned as to approximately 35% by Lucky Famous, approximately 17.5% by the Offeror and approximately 47.5% by another independent third party. To the best knowledge of the Directors, each of the Offeror and its ultimate beneficial owner is a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons.

Pursuant to the Offer Letter, Jun Yang Energy and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Jun Yang Energy Group") were facing financial difficulties and the Jun Yang Energy Group would be in need of financing in the sum of at least RMB18,000,000 in September 2019. In view of such shortage of funds, the Offeror proposed that Jun Yang Energy should raise a sum of approximately HK$20,000,000 by way of equity issue and all shareholders of Jun Yang Energy, inclusive of Lucky Famous, would be entitled to take up their respective new shares in proportion to their existing shareholding in Jun Yang Energy and any new shares not taken up by any shareholder of Jun Yang Energy would be taken up by the Offeror at the same subscription price ("Fund Raising Proposal").