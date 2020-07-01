Log in
GF Hotels & Resorts Launches GF Assurance Program

07/01/2020 | 10:46am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 80 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced a company-wide initiative to focus on health, safety, efficiency and a new standard of cleanliness as the company continues to provide a comfortable environment for all guests and associates.

With the launch of its new GF Assurance Program, the company guarantees a rest-assured clean stay at all properties, and a willingness to quickly adapt to the ever-changing needs of the company’s guests, teams and community. The program will be used as guidance in conjunction with properties’ federal, state, and local health authorities, along with guidance from specific hotelier brands—i.e., Hilton, Marriott, IHG and more.

The GF Assurance program goes beyond cleanliness and sanitation. While rigorous cleaning procedures, personal protective equipment and trained and dedicated staff are at the core, the program also encompasses communications, proactivity and longevity in the future of the hospitality industry.

“As we look to the future and welcome back guests and associates to our hotels, it is our goal to provide our partners with solid guidance, to ensure our associates are trained and supported, to not only protect their investment and profitability, but also provide a pathway to ensure we all remain safe in this new landscape of the hospitality industry,” John Rubino, Chief Operating Officer, stated.

Since its founding, GF Hotels & Resorts has operated more than 500 hotels in 45 states, arming them each with an unparalleled level of experience and talent that has translated into superior hotel operations, smart partner relationships, industry success and award-winning guest satisfaction. The company is committed to continuing its legacy as a premier leader in the hospitality industry, recognized for providing exceptional experiences for both guests and employees.

To learn more about the new GF Assurance Program, or any of the services provided by GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Director, Business Development, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.

About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia.

With approximately 80 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 23 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its’ 32 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.

Media Contact: Lisa Drake
Director, Business Development
215.972.2235
DrakeL@GFHotels.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
