GF Hotels & Resorts' Momentum Gains Speed with Promotion of Jeff Kolessar

07/22/2020 | 09:31am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 80 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced the internal promotion of Jeff Kolessar, from Senior Vice President of Development and Acquisitions to Chief Development Officer. Beginning in 2019, the company has aggressively made strategic enhancements to its organizational structure to accelerate its growth within the hospitality industry. Jeff’s advancement is a noteworthy change, among several other recent developments, to support this objective

Since its founding, GF Hotels & Resorts has operated more than 500 hotels in 45 states, arming them each with an unparalleled level of experience and talent that has translated into superior hotel operations, smart partner relationships, industry success and award-winning guest satisfaction. The company is committed to continuing its legacy as a premier leader in the hospitality industry, recognized for providing exceptional experiences for both guests and associates.

Jeff has over 30 years of experience at GF Hotels & Resorts, serving in various roles with crucial responsibilities including hotel acquisitions and dispositions, receiverships, asset management, and new development for hospitality properties throughout the country. In addition to leading the development efforts for the company, Jeff has also negotiated countless franchise agreements, assisted lenders and special servicers in loan workouts and strategic disposition of hotels, as well as partnered with owners in a third-party management capacity.

Jeff’s specialties encompass all facets from financing, to hostile takeovers, to pre-opening, to turnaround opportunities for distressed properties and negotiation of most contract types. With extensive contacts within financial institutions, the legal community, various hospitality consultants, and hotel and real estate brokers, Jeff has built a highly regarded network within the industry.

“Jeff is an established industry leader that we are fortunate to have with our GF Hotels & Resorts family. Not only have we worked with Jeff for three decades, but we have also grown with him, much to his credit,” stated Ken Kochenour, CEO and Founder of GF Hotels & Resorts. “Jeff has, and will, continue to acquire and develop each property within our ever-growing portfolio, bringing to each increased value.”

Due to Jeff’s extensive experience in the transitional and distressed hospitality field, he is a frequent speaker for industry events such as the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference, Hotel Business Magazine Roundtable, and Hospitality Real Estate Counselors (HREC) seminars. Additionally, he is a member of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and the Hunter Hotel Advisory Council.

To learn more about Jeff Kolessar’s advancement or GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Director, Business Development, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com

About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia.

With approximately 80 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 23 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 32 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.

Media Contact: Lisa Drake
Director, Business Development
215.972.2235
DrakeL@GFHotels.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
