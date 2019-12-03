Log in
GF Management Hires Emerging Hospitality Leader Jim Briggs as Executive Vice President of Operations

12/03/2019 | 03:29pm EST

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GF Management announced the appointment of Jim Briggs, an emerging hospitality leader, as Executive Vice President of Operations, strengthening its already experienced leadership team.

Mr. Briggs brings over 20 years of knowledge and experience to GF Management, having held a variety of key positions, including Director of Sales and Marketing, General Manager, Regional Director, Regional Vice President, Vice President of Operations, and Senior Vice President of Operations. Prior to joining GF, he oversaw a hotel portfolio compromised of over 80 hotels, bringing in $300M in managed revenue. He is well versed is all aspects of the industry, including guest services, human resources, accounting, finance, and growth of a team. Mr. Briggs has a track record of developing key initiatives to drive success of team members and portfolios of hotels.  Managing and ensuring compliance of new programs has improved communication between team members and hotel owners, paving the way for stakeholder alignment and providing efficiency in achieving goals.

“In our continued perseverance to grow our company, we’ve added another proven hospitality leader to our team. With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Jim Briggs has joined the GF Management executive team to help evolve our processes and to continue to drive performance,” said Nettie Cinquino, Chief of Staff at GF Management. “Jim has extensive experience working with all major brands along with managing portfolios of hotels for large private equity firms and publicly traded companies.”

About GF Management
GF Management, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With approximately 70 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 21 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2235 or visit www.GFHotels.com.

Contact: Lisa Drake
Tel: (215)972-2235
Email: drakel@gfhotels.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
