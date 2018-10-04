GFAR Global Forum on Agricultural Research : The Partners in GFAR now number over 600!

The Partners in GFAR have joined our open and inclusive movement in agriculture and food because they see a need for change. They wish to be part of agri-food research and innovation systems that really change lives for the better, driven by the needs and demands of farmers, local producers and rural communities themselves.

To achieve this, Partners have made themselves accountable by committing to more effective, responsive and equitable institutions, systems and processes. They're joining together in Collective Actions that challenge sectoral boundaries and break open institutional silos. They're bringing together their wide-ranging expertise and resources to tackle big development challenges at all levels.

Following are just a few of the organizations, institutions and businesses that have become Partners in GFAR in recent months, which in September 2018 took this collective movement beyond the 600 mark!

Farmers, cooperatives and agricultural workers

The mission of Gelatam SAS is to: Be the main organization for the distribution and efficient communication of agricultural technologies related to clean agriculture and food security; To make a difference in the lives of farmers by helping them become more professional, adopt healthy diets, and help integrate their families in their businesses; To add value to traditional agriculture, for rural communities that need it so much: To provide farmers with technical innovations and give them the tools and organization to have access to markets for the sale of their products and the purchase of inputs. And in this way contribute with the essential factors for sustainable and successful agriculture.

Civil Society Organizations/Non-governmental Organizations

The mission of Comunidad Huerta SAS is: To be a bridge that facilitates the connection and exchange of knowledge, products and services, among different actors of society, through the development and implementation of technological innovation tools; To encourage and stimulate the expansion of the agroecological system, developing more sustainable local communities, organized in local, regional and global networks that contribute to a harmonious coexistence with our planet.

Organic & Regenerative Investment Co-operative

ORICoop enables a collaborative investment vehicle to build a sustainable organic and regenerative farming eco-system across Australia.

The Africa Research in Sustainable Intensification for the Next Generation (Africa RISING) program comprises three research-for-development projects supported by the United States Agency for International Development as part of the U.S. government's Feed the Future initiative. Through action research and development partnerships, Africa RISING will create opportunities for smallholder farm households to move out of hunger and poverty through sustainably intensified farming systems that improve food, nutrition, and income security, particularly for women and children, and conserve or enhance the natural resource base.

Higher education

Department of Agrifood Production and Environmental Sciences (DISPAA) - University of Florence

A department of the University of Florence, also a Partner in GFAR, DISPAA offers courses in agricultural sciences, biotechnologies for environmental management and sustainable agriculture, natural resources management for tropical rural development and more. With its origins dating back to the 14th Century, the University of Florence is one of the largest and most productive systems of Italian public research. Researchers at the University of Florence study in 24 departments and use around 40 research facilities.

The Federal College of Agricultural Produce Technology, Kano is the training arm of the Nigerian Stored Produce Research Institute (NSPRI), a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The College formally took off in 2008 with four programmes namely Food Technology, Agricultural Technology, Pre-ND and Remedial. The College has since added new programmes most of which have been accredited by NBTE, the academic programme accreditation body of the Federal Government.

Youth Associations

The Mission of ANGA is to train and support young entrepreneurs, encouraging an agriculture that looks to the future, while respecting traditions. ANGA President, Mr. Raffaele Maiorano, is the current Vice-Chair of GFAR.

Private sector companies and organizations

The GOAL of CAS is to partner with key stakeholders engaged with farming communities including national and multilateral agencies, government/donor agencies, NGOs and private organizations engaged to develop dynamic and sustainable agricultural systems.

The team of highly qualified and committed professionals at CAS engages with clients to provide well researched facts based on scientific research approach for effective implementation of policies and projects.

International research institutions

Some of the greatest challenges are in the developing world where the scientists of tomorrow must secure their career in research today and to contribute to a global research community that is reducing poverty and supporting sustainable development. Our overall goal therefore, is that: 'Young men and women scientists in developing countries conduct relevant and high quality research that is put it into use'. In order to contribute to this goal, IFS provides opportunities for young scientists to propose research into biological and water resources in low income countries.

GFAR is open to all local, national, regional and global organizations who share in our purpose. We come together from around the world, each with our own perspectives and capabilities. There is no financial obligation or legal commitment involved.

Being a Partner in GFAR will enable your institution to:

Share your work, interests and visions with a world-wide community and join others in addressing what concerns you

Shape and engage in Collective Actions for change, through the processes and governance of GFAR

Influence agenda globally, on research and innovation in agriculture, food and rural development

To become a Partner in GFAR, simply fill in the form found here: http://www.gfar.net/about-us/be-a-partner

To search profiles of all 600+ Partners in GFAR, visit http://www.gfar.net/about-us/partners