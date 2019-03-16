GFMEDC Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Developme : Meeting Notice March 21, 2019

Board of Directors Meeting

Thursday, March 21st, 2019

7:30 a.m. - Fargo Country Club

AGENDA

Call to Order Citizens' Comments Consideration to Approve Consent Agenda Board of Directors Meeting Minutes (December 2018) Executive Committee Meeting Minutes (February 2019) Financial Statements (Dec 2018 pre-audit, Jan & Feb 2019) Fueling Our Future - Approval of Increasing Size of Governance Board Business Retention & Expansion Program Presentation & Discussion Workforce Development Program Presentation & Discussion Private Sector Funding Program Update President's Items 2019 Goals Hector International Airport Air Service Update Board agendas for remainder of 2019 Other Business Adjournment

GFMEDC Mission Statement

The Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation (GFMEDC) is a catalyst for economic growth and prosperity. Using a comprehensive approach to economic development, the GFMEDC accelerates job and wealth creation in Cass County, ND and Clay County, Minn.

