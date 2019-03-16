Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GFMEDC Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Developme : Meeting Notice March 21, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 05:59am EDT

Board of Directors Meeting
Thursday, March 21st, 2019
7:30 a.m. - Fargo Country Club

AGENDA

  1. Call to Order
  2. Citizens' Comments
  3. Consideration to Approve Consent Agenda
    1. Board of Directors Meeting Minutes (December 2018)
    2. Executive Committee Meeting Minutes (February 2019)
    3. Financial Statements (Dec 2018 pre-audit, Jan & Feb 2019)
  4. Fueling Our Future - Approval of Increasing Size of Governance Board
  5. Business Retention & Expansion Program Presentation & Discussion
  6. Workforce Development Program Presentation & Discussion
  7. Private Sector Funding Program Update
  8. President's Items
    1. 2019 Goals
    2. Hector International Airport Air Service Update
    3. Board agendas for remainder of 2019
  9. Other Business
  10. Adjournment

GFMEDC Mission Statement
The Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation (GFMEDC) is a catalyst for economic growth and prosperity. Using a comprehensive approach to economic development, the GFMEDC accelerates job and wealth creation in Cass County, ND and Clay County, Minn.

The discussion of some of the above topics may be held in executive session rather than during the portion of the meeting that is open to the public. If this is a regular meeting, additional topics may be discussed. If this is a special or emergency meeting, the governing body's discussion will be limited to the topics and executive session listed above.

Disclaimer

GFMEDC - Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 09:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:12aAmazon's second headquarters faces new blocks in Virginia funding vote
RE
05:59aGFMEDC GREATER FARGO MOORHEAD ECONOMIC DEVELOPME : Meeting Notice March 21, 2019
PU
03:41aChina's central bank says will gradually set up rules to regulate fintech
RE
02:49aUNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN OSHKOSH : Titans Advance To NCAA Championship Final With Defeat Of Thunder
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:14aWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Late Push Falls Short In Loss At KC
PU
03/15WESTERN AGRICULTURAL PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION : Have you taken the Produce Safety Rule Training?
PU
03/15MATANUSKA ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION : MEA Gas Supply Contract Extension Provides Members Millions in Savings
PU
03/15China provides subsidies to lure talent to Greater Bay Area
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : U.S. regulators want public's view on cars with no steering wheel, brakes
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Airlines fear long grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets after Ethiopian crash
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW, Mercedes-Benz lower prices in China after VAT drop
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Sues Volkswagen Over Diesel Scandal
5CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : A Cognitive Future

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.