GFMEDC Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Developme : Meeting Notice March 21, 2019

Board of Directors Meeting
Thursday, March 21st, 2019
7:30 a.m. - Fargo Country Club
AGENDA
-
Call to Order
-
Citizens' Comments
-
Consideration to Approve Consent Agenda
-
Board of Directors Meeting Minutes (December 2018)
-
Executive Committee Meeting Minutes (February 2019)
-
Financial Statements (Dec 2018 pre-audit, Jan & Feb 2019)
-
Fueling Our Future - Approval of Increasing Size of Governance Board
-
Business Retention & Expansion Program Presentation & Discussion
-
Workforce Development Program Presentation & Discussion
-
Private Sector Funding Program Update
-
President's Items
-
2019 Goals
-
Hector International Airport Air Service Update
-
Board agendas for remainder of 2019
-
Other Business
-
Adjournment
GFMEDC Mission Statement
The Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation (GFMEDC) is a catalyst for economic growth and prosperity. Using a comprehensive approach to economic development, the GFMEDC accelerates job and wealth creation in Cass County, ND and Clay County, Minn.
The discussion of some of the above topics may be held in executive session rather than during the portion of the meeting that is open to the public. If this is a regular meeting, additional topics may be discussed. If this is a special or emergency meeting, the governing body's discussion will be limited to the topics and executive session listed above.
Disclaimer
GFMEDC - Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 09:58:06 UTC