GFO Grain Farmers of Ontario : Grain Farmers of Ontario Looks to Canadian Government for Equal Support During Propane Issues

Grain Farmers of Ontario : Grain Farmers of Ontario Looks to Canadian Government for Equal Support During Propane Issues

11/23/2019 | 12:38pm EST
Transport Minister Garneau Must Support All Farmers, Beyond Quebec

GUELPH, ON (November 22, 2019) - Grain Farmers of Ontario, the province's largest commodity organization, representing Ontario's 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean, and wheat farmers expects equal support for all farmers struggling with propane shortages during the CN Rail strike.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau stated on Friday that a train with 100 propane cars has left Edmonton for Quebec. Grain Farmers of Ontario wants to ensure that there is propane being delivered to those who need it in Ontario as well.

'It is very clear that there are potentially devastating effects of a propane shortage for agriculture and food production across the country and it is very short-sighted of our government to promise support to some farmers and not others,' said Markus Haerle, Chair, Grain Farmers of Ontario. 'We are all looking at huge losses in our businesses if we are not able to dry these grains. We want the government to extend this support across the country. That is not unreasonable.'

Grain farmers in Ontario produce the majority of the country's corn, which is used domestically and internationally in food production, ethanol production and alcohol. Ontario grain farming currently provides $18 billion in economic input to the province. If farmers cannot dry their corn using propane-powered dryers, they stand to lose the remainder of this year's crop.

Grain Farmers of Ontario is the province's largest commodity organization, representing Ontario's 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean and wheat farmers. The crops they grow cover 6 million acres of farm land across the province, generate over $2.5 billion in farm gate receipts, result in over $9 billion in economic output and are responsible for over 40,000 jobs in the province.

GFO - Grain Farmers of Ontario published this content on 23 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2019 17:37:02 UTC
