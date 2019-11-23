GFO Grain Farmers of Ontario : Grain Farmers of Ontario Looks to Canadian Government for Equal Support During Propane Issues

GUELPH, ON (November 22, 2019) - Grain Farmers of Ontario, the province's largest commodity organization, representing Ontario's 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean, and wheat farmers expects equal support for all farmers struggling with propane shortages during the CN Rail strike.



Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau stated on Friday that a train with 100 propane cars has left Edmonton for Quebec. Grain Farmers of Ontario wants to ensure that there is propane being delivered to those who need it in Ontario as well.



'It is very clear that there are potentially devastating effects of a propane shortage for agriculture and food production across the country and it is very short-sighted of our government to promise support to some farmers and not others,' said Markus Haerle, Chair, Grain Farmers of Ontario. 'We are all looking at huge losses in our businesses if we are not able to dry these grains. We want the government to extend this support across the country. That is not unreasonable.'



Grain farmers in Ontario produce the majority of the country's corn, which is used domestically and internationally in food production, ethanol production and alcohol. Ontario grain farming currently provides $18 billion in economic input to the province. If farmers cannot dry their corn using propane-powered dryers, they stand to lose the remainder of this year's crop.

