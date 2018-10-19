GGL Resources : October 19, 2018 - Results of the October 18, 2018 Annual and Special General Meeting

NEWS RELEASE

October 19, 2018

Results of the October 18, 2018 Annual and Special General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Canada - W. Douglas Eaton, CEO of GGL Resources Corp. (TSX-V - GGL) ("GGL") is pleased to announce that the shareholders approved the election of directors at the Annual and Special General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held in Vancouver, BC on October 18, 2018.

Returning directors are W. Douglas Eaton, William Barclay, Nick DeMare, M. Elizabeth G. Flavelle, David Kelsch, and Matthew A.T. Turner.

Shareholders also voted in favor of the appointment of D+H Group LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the annual ratification of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

A special resolution was also passed to adopt new articles for the Company.

At a directors' meeting held subsequent to the AGM, the following individuals were re-appointed: Mr. Eaton as CEO; Mr. David Kelsch as President and COO; Mr. Larry Donaldson as CFO and Mrs. Linda Knight as Secretary.

GGL RESOURCES CORP.

"W. Douglas Eaton"

W. Douglas Eaton Chief Executive Officer

