GGL Resources : October 19, 2018 - Results of the October 18, 2018 Annual and Special General Meeting

10/19/2018 | 08:13pm CEST

NEWS RELEASE

October 19, 2018

Results of the October 18, 2018 Annual and Special General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Canada - W. Douglas Eaton, CEO of GGL Resources Corp. (TSX-V - GGL) ("GGL") is pleased to announce that the shareholders approved the election of directors at the Annual and Special General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held in Vancouver, BC on October 18, 2018.

Returning directors are W. Douglas Eaton, William Barclay, Nick DeMare, M. Elizabeth G. Flavelle, David Kelsch, and Matthew A.T. Turner.

Shareholders also voted in favor of the appointment of D+H Group LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the annual ratification of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

A special resolution was also passed to adopt new articles for the Company.

At a directors' meeting held subsequent to the AGM, the following individuals were re-appointed: Mr. Eaton as CEO; Mr. David Kelsch as President and COO; Mr. Larry Donaldson as CFO and Mrs. Linda Knight as Secretary.

GGL RESOURCES CORP.

"W. Douglas Eaton"

W. Douglas Eaton Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website atwww.gglresourcescorp.comor contact:

Corporate Information

Investor Inquiries

Linda Knight

Richard Drechsler

Corporate Secretary

Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 688-0546

Tel: (604)687-2522, extension 262

info@gglresourcescorp.com

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

r.drechsler@gglresourcescorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

#1016, 510 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6B 1L8

T 604.688.0546 | F 604.608-9887 |email:info@gglresourcescorp.com| www.gglresourcescorp.com

GGL Resources Corp. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 18:12:09 UTC
