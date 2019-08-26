GGPoker :'s GGSeries 3 Boasts More Than $50M In Guaranteed Cash Prizes

Leaderboard and giveaway promotions also unveiled

GGPoker today announces the GGSeries (GGS) 3, the latest iteration of poker room’s premier tournament series, which will run from September 8 through September 29.

Over $50 million in guaranteed prize money is up for grabs in GGS 3, which features 482 events with buy-ins ranging from $5 to $25,000.

GGS 3 highlights include flighted tournaments with multiple starting days:

● GGS Championship Event - $250 buy-in, $1M guaranteed, September 29

○ Nine Day 1s (from September 22 through September 28)

● GGS 500 - $500 buy-in, $500K guaranteed, September 22

○ Eight Day 1s (from September 15 through September 22)

● GGS Warmup - $250 buy-in, $500K guaranteed, September 15

○ Eight Day 1s (from September 8 through September 15)

● GGS Kickoff - $25 buy-ins, $50K guaranteed, September 8

○ Seven Day 1s (from September 2 through September 8)

Satellites run throughout September, while GGS 3 is accompanied by two complementary promotions; over $300K in prizes will be claimed via GGS Leaderboards (split into weekly and series leaderboards) and more than $100K in free GGS 3 tickets will be distributed to players that meet daily Hold’em or Rush & Cash hand requirements in the GGS Giveaway.

“Our GGSeries is back - and with $50,000,000 in guaranteed prizes, it’s a game-changer for GGPoker players,” said Paul Burke, Head of GGPoker. “GGS 3 will set the standard for other online poker series to follow, and promises three weeks of action, excitement and the emergence of many new poker heroes - we can’t wait to see what happens!”

New GGPoker players are eligible to claim the poker room’s 200% First Deposit Bonus, worth up to $1,000 in bonus cash, and automatically join GGPoker’s Fish Buffet loyalty programme, spinning for cash prizes each time they reach a new status level.

About GGPoker: GGPoker is the flagship poker room on the GGNetwork, the world’s largest poker network. GGPoker offers a range of innovative games and features such as a progressive cash game jackpots, next-generation Rush & Cash fast-fold poker, All-In Insurance and PokerCraft (an integrated tracking tool), all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever. Find out more about GGPoker on Facebook and Twitter.

