GGPoker :'s GGSeries 3 Boasts More Than $50M In Guaranteed Cash Prizes

08/26/2019 | 07:24am EDT

Leaderboard and giveaway promotions also unveiled

GGPoker today announces the GGSeries (GGS) 3, the latest iteration of poker room’s premier tournament series, which will run from September 8 through September 29.

Over $50 million in guaranteed prize money is up for grabs in GGS 3, which features 482 events with buy-ins ranging from $5 to $25,000.

GGS 3 highlights include flighted tournaments with multiple starting days:

● GGS Championship Event - $250 buy-in, $1M guaranteed, September 29

○ Nine Day 1s (from September 22 through September 28)

● GGS 500 - $500 buy-in, $500K guaranteed, September 22

○ Eight Day 1s (from September 15 through September 22)

● GGS Warmup - $250 buy-in, $500K guaranteed, September 15

○ Eight Day 1s (from September 8 through September 15)

● GGS Kickoff - $25 buy-ins, $50K guaranteed, September 8

○ Seven Day 1s (from September 2 through September 8)

Satellites run throughout September, while GGS 3 is accompanied by two complementary promotions; over $300K in prizes will be claimed via GGS Leaderboards (split into weekly and series leaderboards) and more than $100K in free GGS 3 tickets will be distributed to players that meet daily Hold’em or Rush & Cash hand requirements in the GGS Giveaway.

Our GGSeries is back - and with $50,000,000 in guaranteed prizes, it’s a game-changer for GGPoker players,” said Paul Burke, Head of GGPoker. “GGS 3 will set the standard for other online poker series to follow, and promises three weeks of action, excitement and the emergence of many new poker heroes - we can’t wait to see what happens!

New GGPoker players are eligible to claim the poker room’s 200% First Deposit Bonus, worth up to $1,000 in bonus cash, and automatically join GGPoker’s Fish Buffet loyalty programme, spinning for cash prizes each time they reach a new status level.

For more information on GGS 3, please visit:

https://www.ggpoker.com/poker-promotions/ggs3-50-million-ggseries-3/

About GGPoker: GGPoker is the flagship poker room on the GGNetwork, the world’s largest poker network. GGPoker offers a range of innovative games and features such as a progressive cash game jackpots, next-generation Rush & Cash fast-fold poker, All-In Insurance and PokerCraft (an integrated tracking tool), all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever. Find out more about GGPoker on Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
