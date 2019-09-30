GHC: notice of publication of the consolidated financial report as of June 30, 2019

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2019

Rome, September 30, 2019- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that, pursuant to article 154-ter, paragraph 2, of the Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, the Consolidated Financial Report as of June 30, 2019, approved by the Board of Directors on September 26, 2019, and accompanied by the Directors' Report, the declaration as per Article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998 and the Report of the Independent Auditors, is available to the public at the registered office in Rome, Piazzale delle Belle Arti n. 6, on the Company's website (www.garofalohealthcare.com, section Investor Relations / Accounts and Reports) as well as the storage mechanism "1Info" at www.1info.it.

This notice will also be published on IlSole24Ore.

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 24 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across seven regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long hospitalization, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the regional and social-care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

