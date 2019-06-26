GHC: three preliminary contracts signed for the acquisition of three diagnostic centre entities: Centro Medico San Biagio, Centro Medico Università Castrense, Bimar

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: THREE PRELIMINARY CONTRACTS SIGNED FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THREE DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE ENTITIES:

CENTRO MEDICO SAN BIAGIO, IN PORTOGRUARO (VENICE) CENTRO MEDICO UNIVERSITA' CASTRENSE, IN S. GIORGIO DI NOGARO (UDINE) BIMAR, IN PORTOGRUARO (VENICE)

The cumulative Enterprise Value of the three transactions is approx. Euro 51.2 million (1) , with an Equity Value of Euro 52.4 million, which takes account of the estimated net financial position of the three companies at June 30, 2019;

Rome, June 26, 2019- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. (the "Company" or "GHC"), listed on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces the signing today of three preliminary contracts for the acquisition, from spouses Vincenzo Martino and Pierina Loretta Bianco, of the entire share capital of Centro Medico San Biagio S.p.A. and of Bimar S.r.l. and of 80% of the share capital of Centro Medico Università̀Castrense S.r.l. (collectively, "the Target").

The transaction's closing is forecast for July 31, 2019 with regards to the transfer of the Centro Medico San Biagio and Bimar investments, and by November 2019 for Centro Medico Università̀Castrense.

The Centro Medico San Biagio, located in Portogruaro (province of Venice) and operating in the diagnostics centre sector, both under the Veneto Region accredited and private healthcare system, provides specialist services in the areas of diagnostic imaging, echocardiography, outpatient ophthalmologic surgery, lower limb varices, sports medicine and dentistry.

The Centro Medico Università̀Castrense, located in San Giorgio di Nogaro (province of Udine) and also operating under the accredited system and privately, provides services of outpatient ophthalmological surgery, diagnostic imaging, sports medicine and dentistry. The company is in addition held for the remaining 20% by the Municipality of San Giorgio di Nogaro.

Bimar, located in Portogruaro (province of Venice), provides exclusively specialist private services.

The cumulative Enterprise Value of the three transactions is approximately Euro 51.2 million(1), with an Equity Value of Euro 52.4 million, which takes account of the estimated net financial position of the three companies at June 30, 2019.

At December 31, 2018, the three companies reported overall revenues of approximately Euro 19.0 million(2), with pre-efficiencies normalized EBITDA of approximately Euro 5.2 million. In particular, in the first four months of 2019, compared to the same period of the previous year, Centro Medico San Biagio reported an increase in revenues of approx. Euro 1.1 million and in EBITDA of approx. Euro 0.25 million, while Centro Medico Università Castrense and Bimar substantially confirmed the strong results of 2018.

The acquisition of Centro Medico San Biagio and Centro Medico Università̀Castrense shall be executed through a vehicle company entirely owned by GHC, while Bimar shall be acquired directly by GHC S.p.A.

The price includes the value of 20% of the share capital of Centro Medico Università Castrense, currently owned by the Municipality of S. Giorgio di Nogaro Source: Financial Statements of the acquired companies at December 31, 2018. Aggregated figures, ITA GAAP

