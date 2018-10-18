GHELIA Joins Forces with Cogitai, Inc. the U.S.-Based Reinforcement Learning Specialist

GHELIA Inc. and Cogitai, Inc. are pleased to announce a strategic
business partnership. Cogitai was co-founded by Professor Peter Stone,
Dr. Mark Ring, and Professor Satinder Singh, all experts in autonomous
agents and reinforcement learning, and boasts a world-class team of
research talent.
The two companies plan to align their businesses closely. GHELIA and
Cogitai will work to combine their expertise in deep and reinforcement
learning to deliver cutting-edged solutions for a variety of business
sectors including finance, construction, gaming, and more.
The explosion of A.I. research in recent years has focused primarily on
areas like image recognition and language analysis. By contrast, the
achievements of reinforcement learning in beating humans in gameplay and
simulation have yet to reach the popular consciousness.
By partnering with Cogitai, GHELIA endeavors to deliver deep and
reinforcement learning based algorithms to automate a variety of
situations that previously would have required uniquely human skills in
judgment and goal fulfillment.
GHELIA plans to integrate Cogitai’s technology into its
business-to-business A.I. integration, and act as a partner to widely
popularize its innovations.
GHELIA Inc. CEO Ryo Shimizu said, “By partnering with Cogitai we have
been blessed with the opportunity to leap into the world’s top ranks of
innovators. I’m excited to envision the possibilities as we bring their
many years of knowledge and experience to domestic and international
industries.”
Cogitai Inc. President and COO Peter Stone added that, “Cogitai is
thrilled to be working with GHELIA, especially for the potential
opportunities the partnership will bring us in the Japanese market. With
GHELIA's support, we look forward to applying our world-leading
reinforcement learning technology to new applications and with new
clients in Japan.”
About GHELIA:
GHELIA Inc. was established in June 2017 as a joint venture between Sony
CSL, UEI Corporation, and WiL, LLC. Its innovative artificial
intelligence technology for industry includes applications for
processing handwriting, image recognition, searching technical
documents, and more. In order to create a world where A.I. is used more
widely, GHELIA is also working on an A.I. platform that average
consumers can use to easily develop their own A.I. systems, and freely
distribute them across the globe.
About Cogitai:
Cogitai, Inc. is dedicated to building artificial intelligences (AIs)
that learn continually from interaction with the real world. Their goal
is to build the brains, i.e., the continual-learning AI software, that
will let everyday things that sense and act get smarter with experience.
Established in 2015, the team which includes 16 Ph.D's, has designed and
built a robust general-purpose platform that brings state-of-the-art
reinforcement learning capabilities to a wide variety of practical use
cases.
