GHELIA Joins Forces with Cogitai, Inc. the U.S.-Based Reinforcement Learning Specialist

A Strategic Partnership for Global Advancement of A.I.

GHELIA Inc. and Cogitai, Inc. are pleased to announce a strategic business partnership. Cogitai was co-founded by Professor Peter Stone, Dr. Mark Ring, and Professor Satinder Singh, all experts in autonomous agents and reinforcement learning, and boasts a world-class team of research talent.

The two companies plan to align their businesses closely. GHELIA and Cogitai will work to combine their expertise in deep and reinforcement learning to deliver cutting-edged solutions for a variety of business sectors including finance, construction, gaming, and more.

The explosion of A.I. research in recent years has focused primarily on areas like image recognition and language analysis. By contrast, the achievements of reinforcement learning in beating humans in gameplay and simulation have yet to reach the popular consciousness.

By partnering with Cogitai, GHELIA endeavors to deliver deep and reinforcement learning based algorithms to automate a variety of situations that previously would have required uniquely human skills in judgment and goal fulfillment.

GHELIA plans to integrate Cogitai’s technology into its business-to-business A.I. integration, and act as a partner to widely popularize its innovations.

GHELIA Inc. CEO Ryo Shimizu said, “By partnering with Cogitai we have been blessed with the opportunity to leap into the world’s top ranks of innovators. I’m excited to envision the possibilities as we bring their many years of knowledge and experience to domestic and international industries.”

Cogitai Inc. President and COO Peter Stone added that, “Cogitai is thrilled to be working with GHELIA, especially for the potential opportunities the partnership will bring us in the Japanese market. With GHELIA's support, we look forward to applying our world-leading reinforcement learning technology to new applications and with new clients in Japan.”

About GHELIA:

GHELIA Inc. was established in June 2017 as a joint venture between Sony CSL, UEI Corporation, and WiL, LLC. Its innovative artificial intelligence technology for industry includes applications for processing handwriting, image recognition, searching technical documents, and more. In order to create a world where A.I. is used more widely, GHELIA is also working on an A.I. platform that average consumers can use to easily develop their own A.I. systems, and freely distribute them across the globe.

About Cogitai:

Cogitai, Inc. is dedicated to building artificial intelligences (AIs) that learn continually from interaction with the real world. Their goal is to build the brains, i.e., the continual-learning AI software, that will let everyday things that sense and act get smarter with experience. Established in 2015, the team which includes 16 Ph.D's, has designed and built a robust general-purpose platform that brings state-of-the-art reinforcement learning capabilities to a wide variety of practical use cases.

