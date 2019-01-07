GHSP : Unveils Wireless Charging, UV-C Disinfection, and Edge-to-Edge Touchscreen Controls That Transform Home and Auto at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show

GHSP,
a global supplier in the automotive and premium appliance industries,
today announced it will demonstrate a range of advanced technology
designed to make consumers’ lives easier by being personalized and
integrating seamlessly between the home and car at the Consumer
Electronics Show (CES), January 8-11 in Las Vegas. GHSP will also
demonstrate the electrification of the vehicle powertrain, bringing
scalability and increased power density to the company’s new line of
brushless motor technology.
On display at GHSP’s booth (#6638, LVCC North Hall):
-
Connected Kitchen: Smart surface turns an everyday kitchen into
a technology hub. A backsplash that’s an edge-to-edge touchscreen
brings the oven’s cooking controls to anywhere in the kitchen. Look up
recipes online, play a podcast, or close the garage door, all from the
same interface.
-
Travel Pod: A vehicle interior showing the future of mobility
that’s seamless, integrated and personalized. Consumers no longer need
to learn a new interface each time they enter a vehicle.
-
Wireless Charging: Charge mobile phones and devices in the
Travel Pod without the need for cables using the Qi wireless standard.
-
UV-C Disinfection: Increased mobility means increased germs.
Automatic disinfection technology, using UV-C light, on display in the
travel pod and kitchen – touchscreen display, oven handle, fridge
crisper drawer, and countertops.
-
Vehicle Powertrain: Multi-touch interface showing
electrification of the vehicle powertrain demonstrates greater
efficiency in oil epumps, water epumps, and control actuators.
GHSP’s new developments address the needs of consumers and make their
daily lives healthier and easier.
“We recognize that consumers are mobile but are tired of learning a new
interface each time they enter a new vehicle or environment,” said Marc
Smeyers, GHSP’s chief technology officer. “That’s why we’ve created
solutions that are not only personalized but are an integrated and
seamless experience.”
“We’ve also reimagined the kitchen, creating a digital backsplash smart
surface where consumers can access and control their favorite features
and apps. Even the oven controls are moveable and can be accessed
virtually anywhere,” said Smeyers. “As consumer behavior and
expectations change, it’s vital we create innovative control systems,
like those we’re showing at CES, to continue to be relevant in the
market.”
GHSP will also have demonstration of its technology at
DigitalExperience, an invite-only media event, held at the Mirage hotel
on January 7th, 2019 at 7:00pm.
About GHSP
GHSP is a privately-owned company based in Grand Haven, Mich., that
specializes in the design and manufacturing of innovative control
systems and technology solutions primarily for the automobile and
premium appliance industries. Founded in 1924, GHSP has locations in
North America, Europe and Asia. GHSP is a portfolio company within JSJ
Corporation, a growth firm with global manufacturing, distribution and
service businesses that focus on highly technical skills to deliver
engineered solutions. Learn more at GHSP.com and www.JSJcorp.com.
