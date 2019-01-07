GHSP : Unveils Wireless Charging, UV-C Disinfection, and Edge-to-Edge Touchscreen Controls That Transform Home and Auto at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show

Kitchen and Car of the Future Displays Highlight Shared Mobility, Seamless Integration, and Personalization

GHSP, a global supplier in the automotive and premium appliance industries, today announced it will demonstrate a range of advanced technology designed to make consumers’ lives easier by being personalized and integrating seamlessly between the home and car at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 8-11 in Las Vegas. GHSP will also demonstrate the electrification of the vehicle powertrain, bringing scalability and increased power density to the company’s new line of brushless motor technology.

On display at GHSP’s booth (#6638, LVCC North Hall):

Connected Kitchen: Smart surface turns an everyday kitchen into a technology hub. A backsplash that’s an edge-to-edge touchscreen brings the oven’s cooking controls to anywhere in the kitchen. Look up recipes online, play a podcast, or close the garage door, all from the same interface.

Travel Pod: A vehicle interior showing the future of mobility that's seamless, integrated and personalized. Consumers no longer need to learn a new interface each time they enter a vehicle.

Wireless Charging: Charge mobile phones and devices in the Travel Pod without the need for cables using the Qi wireless standard.

UV-C Disinfection: Increased mobility means increased germs. Automatic disinfection technology, using UV-C light, on display in the travel pod and kitchen – touchscreen display, oven handle, fridge crisper drawer, and countertops.

Vehicle Powertrain: Multi-touch interface showing electrification of the vehicle powertrain demonstrates greater efficiency in oil epumps, water epumps, and control actuators.

GHSP’s new developments address the needs of consumers and make their daily lives healthier and easier.

“We recognize that consumers are mobile but are tired of learning a new interface each time they enter a new vehicle or environment,” said Marc Smeyers, GHSP’s chief technology officer. “That’s why we’ve created solutions that are not only personalized but are an integrated and seamless experience.”

“We’ve also reimagined the kitchen, creating a digital backsplash smart surface where consumers can access and control their favorite features and apps. Even the oven controls are moveable and can be accessed virtually anywhere,” said Smeyers. “As consumer behavior and expectations change, it’s vital we create innovative control systems, like those we’re showing at CES, to continue to be relevant in the market.”

GHSP will also have demonstration of its technology at DigitalExperience, an invite-only media event, held at the Mirage hotel on January 7th, 2019 at 7:00pm.

About GHSP

GHSP is a privately-owned company based in Grand Haven, Mich., that specializes in the design and manufacturing of innovative control systems and technology solutions primarily for the automobile and premium appliance industries. Founded in 1924, GHSP has locations in North America, Europe and Asia. GHSP is a portfolio company within JSJ Corporation, a growth firm with global manufacturing, distribution and service businesses that focus on highly technical skills to deliver engineered solutions. Learn more at GHSP.com and www.JSJcorp.com.

