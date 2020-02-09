GHW International : End of Stabilisation Period, Stabilising Actions and Lapse of Over-allotment Option

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 31 December 2019 (the "Prospectus") of GHW International (the "Company").

GHW International

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9933)

END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISING ACTIONS

AND

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilisation period in connection with the Global Offering ended on Sunday, 9 February 2020, being the 30th day after the last day for lodging applications under the Public Offer.