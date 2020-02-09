Log in
GHW International : End of Stabilisation Period, Stabilising Actions and Lapse of Over-allotment Option

02/09/2020 | 06:03pm EST

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 31 December 2019 (the "Prospectus") of GHW International (the "Company").

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilising) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Global Offering described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Offer Shares.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction where such distribution is prohibited by law. This announcement does not constitute and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities in the United States or elsewhere. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company in the United States.

GHW International

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9933)

END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISING ACTIONS

AND

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilisation period in connection with the Global Offering ended on Sunday, 9 February 2020, being the 30th day after the last day for lodging applications under the Public Offer.

1

STABILISING ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Joint Global Coordinators confirmed to the Company that there was no over-allocation in the Placing. Therefore, the Stabilising Manager, its affiliates or any persons acting for it (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) did not exercise the Over-allotment Option and no stabilising actions were undertaken by the Stabilising Manager, its affiliates or any persons acting for it during the stabilisation period. The Over-allotment Option lapsed on Sunday, 9 February 2020.

PUBLIC FLOAT

The Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules pursuant to which at least 25% of the Company's total number of issued Shares must at all times be held by the public.

By Order of the Board

GHW International

Yin Yanbin

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yin Yanbin, Mr. Zhuang Zhaohui, Mr. Chen Zhaohui, Mr. Zhou Chunnian, Mr. Chen Hua and Mr. Sun Guibin as executive Directors, and Mr. Sun Hongbin, Mr. Wang Guangji and Ms. Zheng Qing as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

GHW International published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 23:02:10 UTC
