GHX Exhibiting at MEDICA 2018 – World Forum for Healthcare

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX),
a leader in cloud-based healthcare supply chain management solutions,
will be exhibiting at the leading international trade fair for the
medical sector, MEDICA 2018, in Düsseldorf, Germany between the 12th
and 15th November, 2018.
GHX provides a full range of intelligent eCommerce and supply chain
solutions specifically designed for the complex world of healthcare. The
organisation’s technology connects thousands of healthcare suppliers,
manufacturers and distributors with hospitals and GPOs – as well as to
Governments for reporting processes. GHX technology enables the right
devices, equipment, services and medicines to flow efficiently through
the European healthcare supply chain.
MEDICA attendees are invited to visit GHX in Hall 16, Stand
F20-2, to discover how the organisation’s deep commitment to
the healthcare industry, unrivalled understanding of the sector and
proactive approach to collaboration to develop best practice, ensures
its technology solutions remain at the cutting edge of healthcare supply
chain solutions.
GHX experts will be on hand throughout the event to demonstrate its
healthcare supply chain management platform – the largest, integrated
and scalable eCommerce platform available for healthcare – and the
series of intelligent tools that allow even some of the most complex
healthcare transactions to be processed electronically.
For more information about GHX visit: www.ghx.com/europe
To book an appointment with GHX at Medica visit: www.ghx.com/europe/en/campaigns/medica
ABOUT GHX
GHX has been bringing healthcare providers, manufacturers and
distributors together for 20 years, using its world-class cloud-based
supply chain technology to enable better patient care and maximise
industry savings. GHX enables 7,500 healthcare providers and over 750
suppliers in Europe and North America to focus on automating
procurement, removing costly and manually intensive processes and give
greater visibility and control to what is being bought. Connecting to
GHX enables access to a network of over 80% of the medical devices
market and a critical mass of pharma and consumable suppliers through
one single access point. For more information, visit www.ghx.com/europe/en
