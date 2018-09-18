GHX : Launches Mobile-Enhanced Healthcare Vendor Credentialing

Global
Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) today announced that it has launched
a mobile-enhanced Vendormate Credentialing application with new
geolocation service capabilities. The mobile application provides
healthcare suppliers and providers an efficient and convenient solution
that can increase compliance of provider procedures and federal mandates
while utilizing industry best practices for vendor credentialing.
The need for advanced credentialing solutions is only growing, according
to Adam Josephson, director Product Management, at GHX. Today, more than
205,000 suppliers and 600 health systems are utilizing GHX credentialing
to meet goals for patient safety, regulatory compliance, internal
controls, and facility access requirements. Last year, more than 2.5
million badges were printed at health systems with Vendormate
Credentialing, which averages to roughly 6,000 a day. “The healthcare
industry needs more advanced mobile solutions to make collaboration
easier and more seamless for busy supplier representatives to meet the
compliance requirements of their customer hospitals,” said Josephson.
The new capabilities are a significant enhancement to Vendormate
Credentialing, delivering new features that benefit both suppliers
and providers. Providers can efficiently screen and monitor supplier
representatives for compliance with policies and government mandates.
Providers can manage both vendor entities as well as individual
representatives with ongoing sanction list checks and integrated badging
to meet compliance standards set by vendor management policies.
The geolocation service exponentially increases the ease for
representatives to check hospital compliance and facility access prior
to their scheduled visits. This new capability triggers the needed
action to obtain a physical or digital badge for a planned visit,
configurable for each facility’s access policies. It determines that the
supplier is onsite and generates a digital badge that can be displayed
on their device or directs the individual to a badge station for those
facilities requiring physical badges. It also provides simplified access
to a printed badge from any kiosk with a real time, dynamic and unique
digital PIN for each rep and location.
“Providers have responsibility for patient and employee protection and
safety while properly managing the risks that can be associated with
doing business with their supplier partners,” said Josephson. “But
suppliers are equally in need of significant technology improvements in
accreditation to make it easier for them to do their job and gain access
to the people and facilities that are critical to patients and to their
business. At GHX we have infused the Vendormate Credentialing solution
with capabilities that will benefit both sides of the healthcare
compliance equation.”
About GHX
Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is a healthcare business and data
automation company, empowering healthcare organizations to enable better
patient care and maximize industry savings using its world-class
cloud-based supply chain technology platform. For more information,
visit www.ghx.com and The
Healthcare Hub.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005165/en/