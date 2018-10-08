GHX : Says Collaboration Critical to Advance Clinically Integrated Supply Chains

Driving the next level of innovation in healthcare will require
significant collaboration throughout the industry. Today’s healthcare
supply chain teams, who possess so much critical data and expertise, and
work with nearly every stakeholder in the industry, are increasingly
called upon to facilitate the collaboration necessary to attain three
familiar healthcare goals: reduce costs, increase efficiency, and
improve clinical outcomes. In support of the Association for Healthcare
Resource & Materials Management’s (AHRMM) annual National
Healthcare Supply Chain Week, October 7- 13, 2018, Global
Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) has identified three key areas where
supply chain’s collaboration will improve efficiency and outcomes while
working to improve the quality of patient care.
“When we consider the transformation underway in healthcare today, it’s
impossible to overstate the role that supply chain plays in facilitating
critical changes,” said Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, GHX. “AHRMM’s
National Healthcare Supply Chain Week puts the emphasis on the great
work healthcare providers are doing to drive continued industry
innovation through collaboration.”
Three key areas in which supply chain collaboration between providers
and suppliers is creating significant benefit to healthcare:
1. Supply Chain and Clinical Integration: Increasing levels of
collaboration between supply chain and clinical teams, as well as
improved integration of supply chain and clinical systems, will become
increasingly critical to conduct value analysis, identify variation in
costs and quality, and make necessary adjustments to improve patient
care. Today, most healthcare providers require clinicians to document
supplies and implants at the point of use directly into the EHR.
However, the industry continues to struggle with accurate or complete
clinical supply capture at the point of care. A cloud-based
industry-wide clinical item master can bridge the gap between item
master management and the larger data set needed for EHR clinical
documentation leading to more accurate Total Cost of Care analysis.
2. Automating Provider and Supplier Payments: Payment is the
‘last mile’ in the healthcare supply chain. Increased levels of
automation can help facilitate significant cost savings and efficiency
improvements to help overcome the high costs of today’s inefficient,
manual, and error-prone payables processes. Electronic payment processes
will benefit both healthcare providers and suppliers by increasing
revenue, reducing back office expenses, and improving overall visibility
across the procure-to-pay and order-to-cash cycles. Increased
collaboration between supply chain and finance teams will open the door
to improved transaction performance between providers and suppliers.
3. Facilitating Population Health Initiatives: Population Health
represents a major shift in how the industry thinks about patient care,
and the way it provides that care. The challenge of Population Health is
matching the need with the resource, particularly once a patient is
outside the four walls of the hospital. The industry’s supply chain
teams, experts in sourcing, inventory contracting, logistics and
delivery, are perfectly suited to solving the challenge of connecting
patients to the clinical and community resources they need to improve
overall health and outcomes. Providers can advance Population Health
management by engaging with supply chain management teams.
