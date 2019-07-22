GIA Organises Retail Sales Associate Training Programme for Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Dubai

To help retail sales staff communicate effectively, GIA Dubai recently organised retail sales associate training programmes for Malabar Gold & Diamonds at their stores in Dubai, UAE. Since 2018, GIA Dubai has trained more than 200 staff of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Dubai and Bahrain.

Sales Associates of Malabar Gold and Diamonds during one of the trainings (Photo: Business Wire)

The training programme includes information about GIA, the 4Cs (Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight) of Diamond Quality, the International Diamond Grading System™ and GIA diamond grading reports. It also covers GIA’s Retail Support Program – including the Retailer Lookup, 4Cs app, as well as numerous point-of-sale material.

Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of GIA India and Middle East, said, “For consumers, the experience of buying jewellery is special. As a part of its mission to ensure public trust in gems and jewellery, GIA Dubai organises these training programmes to help retail staff confidently educate consumers about diamonds, gemstones and GIA reports. We appreciate the trust placed by Malabar Gold & Diamonds for the opportunity to train their staff and share knowledge.”

Abdul Salam KP, Group Executive Director of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said, "Continuous learning and development is endorsed by Malabar Gold & Diamonds across all its businesses and stakeholders. GIA’s support has helped our retail team gain valuable knowledge, be well-informed and, more importantly, increased their confidence in engaging with customers. We thank GIA Dubai for providing extensive information on diamonds, GIA reports and GIA’s Retail Support Program in this training programme."

About GIA

GIA Dubai (DMCC Branch) is a regional branch of GIA India Laboratory Pvt. Ltd. which is an independent subsidiary of the Gemological Institute of America, Inc. (GIA). Established in 1931, GIA is recognised as the world’s foremost authority in gemmology. GIA invented the famous 4Cs of Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight and, in 1953, created the International Diamond Grading System™ which is recognised around the world as the standard for diamond quality.

Through research, education, gemmological laboratory services and instrument development, the Institute is dedicated to ensuring the public trust in gems and jewellery by upholding the highest standards of integrity, academics, science and professionalism. All of GIA’s activities are governed by its mission to serve the public. Visit GIA.edu or GIAMideast.com.

