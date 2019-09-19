GIAJ General Insurance Association of Japan : Key figures related to insurance claims due to Typhoon No. 15 (Typhoon Faxai) as of Sep. 13

The General Insurance Association of Japan (GIAJ) has released the following figures as of Sep. 13: the number of insurance claims due to Typhoon 15 (Typhoon Faxai).
The figures below were gathered from both domestic and foreign insurance companies.
|
|
Number of accepted claims
|
Coverage for damage to own vehicle
|
Fire insurance
|
Miscellaneous insurance including accident insurance
|
Total
|
Number of insured automobiles
|
Number of policies
|
Number of policies
|
Nationwide Total
|
20,480
|
161,047
|
3,021
|
184,548
10 Largest Claims Paid for Typhoons and Windstorms in Japan as of the end of March 2019
|
|
Name of Disaster
|
Place
|
Date
|
Claims Paid (in billions of yen)
|
Fire and
Miscellaneous
|
Automobile
|
Marine
|
Total
|
1
|
Typhoon No. 21 (Typhoon Jebi)
|
Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, etc.
|
Sep.3-5, 2018
|
936.3
|
78.0
|
53.5
|
1,067.8
|
2
|
Typhoon No. 19 (Typhoon Mireille)
|
Nationwide
|
Sep. 26-28, 1991
|
522.5
|
26.9
|
18.5
|
568.0
|
3
|
Typhoon No. 18 (Typhoon Songda)
|
Nationwide
|
Sep. 4-8, 2004
|
356.4
|
25.9
|
5.1
|
387.4
|
4
|
Snowfall, Feb. 2014
|
Kanto
|
Feb. 2014
|
298.4
|
24.1
|
−
|
322.4
|
5
|
Typhoon No. 18 (Typhoon Bart)
|
Kumamoto, Yamaguchi, Fukuoka, etc.
|
Sep. 21-25, 1999
|
284.7
|
21.2
|
8.8
|
314.7
|
6
|
Typhoon No. 24 (Typhoon Trami)
|
Tokyo, Kanagawa, Shizuoka, etc.
|
Sep. 28-Oct. 1, 2018
|
294.6
|
11.5
|
−
|
306.1
|
7
|
The Heavy Rain Event of July 2018
|
Okayama, Hiroshima, Ehime, etc.
|
June 28-July 8, 2018
|
167.3
|
28.3
|
−
|
195.6
|
8
|
Typhoon No. 15 (Typhoon Goni)
|
Nationwide
|
Aug.24-26, 2015
|
156.1
|
8.1
|
−
|
164.2
|
9
|
Typhoon No. 7 (Typhoon Vicki)
|
Kinki
|
Sep. 22, 1998
|
151.4
|
6.1
|
2.4
|
159.9
|
10
|
Typhoon No. 23 (Typhoon Tokage)
|
Western Part of the Nation
|
Oct. 20, 2004
|
111.2
|
17.9
|
8.9
|
138.0
(Note) The above figures are estimates as of the end of March 2019 and subject to updates in the future.
