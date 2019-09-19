Log in
GIAJ General Insurance Association of Japan : Key figures related to insurance claims due to Typhoon No. 15 (Typhoon Faxai) as of Sep. 13

09/19/2019 | 03:17am EDT

The General Insurance Association of Japan (GIAJ) has released the following figures as of Sep. 13: the number of insurance claims due to Typhoon 15 (Typhoon Faxai).

The figures below were gathered from both domestic and foreign insurance companies.

Number of accepted claims
Coverage for damage to own vehicle Fire insurance Miscellaneous insurance including accident insurance Total
Number of insured automobiles Number of policies Number of policies
Nationwide Total 20,480 161,047 3,021 184,548

10 Largest Claims Paid for Typhoons and Windstorms in Japan as of the end of March 2019

Name of Disaster Place Date Claims Paid (in billions of yen)
Fire and
Miscellaneous 		Automobile Marine Total
1 Typhoon No. 21 (Typhoon Jebi) Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, etc. Sep.3-5, 2018 936.3 78.0 53.5 1,067.8
2 Typhoon No. 19 (Typhoon Mireille) Nationwide Sep. 26-28, 1991 522.5 26.9 18.5 568.0
3 Typhoon No. 18 (Typhoon Songda) Nationwide Sep. 4-8, 2004 356.4 25.9 5.1 387.4
4 Snowfall, Feb. 2014 Kanto Feb. 2014 298.4 24.1 322.4
5 Typhoon No. 18 (Typhoon Bart) Kumamoto, Yamaguchi, Fukuoka, etc. Sep. 21-25, 1999 284.7 21.2 8.8 314.7
6 Typhoon No. 24 (Typhoon Trami) Tokyo, Kanagawa, Shizuoka, etc. Sep. 28-Oct. 1, 2018 294.6 11.5 306.1
7 The Heavy Rain Event of July 2018 Okayama, Hiroshima, Ehime, etc. June 28-July 8, 2018 167.3 28.3 195.6
8 Typhoon No. 15 (Typhoon Goni) Nationwide Aug.24-26, 2015 156.1 8.1 164.2
9 Typhoon No. 7 (Typhoon Vicki) Kinki Sep. 22, 1998 151.4 6.1 2.4 159.9
10 Typhoon No. 23 (Typhoon Tokage) Western Part of the Nation Oct. 20, 2004 111.2 17.9 8.9 138.0

(Note) The above figures are estimates as of the end of March 2019 and subject to updates in the future.

Disclaimer

GIAJ - General Insurance Association of Japan published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 07:16:08 UTC
