GIANT Company Team Members Star in New Purpose Centric TV Campaign

CARLISLE, Pa., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GIANT Company is bringing its new purpose of connecting families for a better future to life with a new TV advertising campaign. The spot features an original poem, “ What Life Should Be ,” written by Pat A. Fleming, recited by current and retired GIANT Company team members alongside examples of how the company is creating a brighter future for the next generation.



“Families are the bedrock of our society and at The GIANT Company, we feel it is our responsibility to raise families up every way we can. If families are strong, our communities are strong, and if communities are strong, our world is strong and that adds up to a better future for everyone,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer, The GIANT Company. “Our new spot brings our purpose to life by showing how we’re working toward a better tomorrow for the families we serve and celebrates our family of team members and the many ways they are making a lasting impact in their communities.”

Starring in the spot are Deli Manager Lovelita Jacoby, a team member since 2009 who works at the Dillsburg, Pa., GIANT; Checkout Coach Trey Johnson, team member since 2016 at the York, Pa. GIANT on East Market Street; and Scott Tegethoff, who recently retired from the company after 19 years, serving most recently as vice president of distribution operations. All were selected because they embody the company’s purpose in all they do, inside their stores and out in their local community.

Now running, the campaign includes a 30-second spot for GIANT as well as a version for its MARTIN’S banner and will also include digital and social elements. The GIANT Company’s latest TV campaign can be viewed here .

The creative treatment and production was handled by Brownstein Group, advertising agency of record for The GIANT Company.

Inspired by The GIANT Company’s authentic and personal approach to connecting families for a better future, Brownstein Group developed a creative treatment that shows all the ways the company gives back to the communities it serves. Underscoring the company’s philanthropic focus on eliminating hunger, healing the planet and changing children’s lives, the spot incorporates footage from community partners including Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Philabundance.

"The spot speaks to our shared experiences and how The GIANT Company is a partner to its communities and the families it serves," said Marc Brownstein, president and CEO of Brownstein Group. "Our latest work together creatively expresses these values and reveals the deeper purpose The GIANT Company finds within its team members and customers."

To learn more about The GIANT Company’s work to connect families for a better future, visit https://giantfoodstores.com/pages/purpose .

About The GIANT Company

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, The GIANT Company proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 130 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.