Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GIE Gas Infrastructure Europe : * PRESS RELEASE * LNG services continue to develop rapidly in the EU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

LNG services continue to develop rapidly in the EU

GIE publishes the annual updates of the GLE LNG Services Inventory and the GLEList of Services, part of its market transparency commitments along with ALSI Transparency Platform, Transparency template, LNG Maps and associated databases.

The services databases provide, in a condensed form, relevant information regarding the services offered in each LNG terminal of each GLE member, along with investments status and future projects:

  • The GLEList of services gives an overview, terminal per terminal, of all the offered services, from the standard services to the most recent ones developed in response to the market dynamic.
  • The New LNG Services Inventory focus on the recent services and provides, also terminal per terminal, quantitative actual and historical data. It covers large scale services (Reloading, Transshipment) as well as small scale services (Small-scale ship loadings, Truck loading, Rail loading…), providing details on technical characteristics, yearly quantities, etc.

The data are particularly useful in analyzing the evolution of the market demands, the diversity and technological options of the LNG usage and the continuously enlarging spectrum of LNG utilization options. Overall, the data show that LNG services continue to develop rapidly.

The GLE LNG Services Inventory is available at:
http://www.gie.eu/index.php/maps-data/gle-lng-services-inventory

The GLEList of Services is available at:
https://www.gie.eu/index.php/gie-publications/databases/lng-services-inventory

Note to editors

Gas LNG Europe (GLE) currently comprises 16 European LNG terminal operators from 9 countries, representing more than 90% of all the existing LNG regasification capacity in Europe. GLE is one of the columns of GIE, Gas Infrastructure Europe, the European association of the Transmission, Storage and LNG terminal Operators.

GLE is committed to promoting the development of a fully operational European internal market for LNG and the creation of a stable and predictable regulatory framework which is conductive to investments and which ensures transparency and non‐discriminatory treatment.
To find out more about GIE's structure and activities, please visit our website at www.gie.eu.

Press Contact

Should you require any further information please contact:

GIE Secretariat
T : +32 2 209 05 00
E: gie@gie.eu

Disclaimer

GIE - Gas Infrastructure Europe published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 16:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50pU.S. import prices rebound, but trend still subdued
RE
12:32pGIE GAS INFRASTRUCTURE EUROPE : * PRESS RELEASE * LNG services continue to develop rapidly in the EU
PU
12:17pCALL FOR PROPOSALS : Cross Border Cooperation Programme for Environment- Albania Kosovo *
PU
12:12pOil slumps more than 4% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
RE
12:12pBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : June 2019 Freight Transportation Services Index (TSI)
PU
12:11pInteract with the WAX Blockchain in Terra Virtua's Augmented Reality Mobile App
PR
12:07pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : OGIC to support drilling technology innovation at University of Aberdeen
PU
12:05pOil slumps more than 4% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
RE
12:04pArgentine President Raises Wages, Takes Other Steps After Vote Setback
DJ
12:01pStocks, oil tank on growing signs of global slowdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil slumps more than 4% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group