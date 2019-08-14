GIE Gas Infrastructure Europe : * PRESS RELEASE * LNG services continue to develop rapidly in the EU

LNG services continue to develop rapidly in the EU

GIE publishes the annual updates of the GLE LNG Services Inventory and the GLEList of Services, part of its market transparency commitments along with ALSI Transparency Platform, Transparency template, LNG Maps and associated databases.

The services databases provide, in a condensed form, relevant information regarding the services offered in each LNG terminal of each GLE member, along with investments status and future projects:

The GLE List of services gives an overview, terminal per terminal, of all the offered services, from the standard services to the most recent ones developed in response to the market dynamic.

gives an overview, terminal per terminal, of all the offered services, from the standard services to the most recent ones developed in response to the market dynamic. The New LNG Services Inventory focus on the recent services and provides, also terminal per terminal, quantitative actual and historical data. It covers large scale services (Reloading, Transshipment) as well as small scale services (Small-scale ship loadings, Truck loading, Rail loading…), providing details on technical characteristics, yearly quantities, etc.

The data are particularly useful in analyzing the evolution of the market demands, the diversity and technological options of the LNG usage and the continuously enlarging spectrum of LNG utilization options. Overall, the data show that LNG services continue to develop rapidly.

The GLE LNG Services Inventory is available at:

http://www.gie.eu/index.php/maps-data/gle-lng-services-inventory

The GLEList of Services is available at:

https://www.gie.eu/index.php/gie-publications/databases/lng-services-inventory

Note to editors

Gas LNG Europe (GLE) currently comprises 16 European LNG terminal operators from 9 countries, representing more than 90% of all the existing LNG regasification capacity in Europe. GLE is one of the columns of GIE, Gas Infrastructure Europe, the European association of the Transmission, Storage and LNG terminal Operators.

GLE is committed to promoting the development of a fully operational European internal market for LNG and the creation of a stable and predictable regulatory framework which is conductive to investments and which ensures transparency and non‐discriminatory treatment.

To find out more about GIE's structure and activities, please visit our website at www.gie.eu.

Press Contact

Should you require any further information please contact:

GIE Secretariat

T : +32 2 209 05 00

E: gie@gie.eu