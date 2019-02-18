Log in
GIEAG Immobilien : records new rental success with the new construction project MAYOFFICE in Stuttgart

02/18/2019 | 03:35am EST

DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
GIEAG Immobilien AG records new rental success with the new construction project MAYOFFICE in Stuttgart

18.02.2019 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GIEAG Immobilien AG records new rental success with the new construction project MAYOFFICE in Stuttgart

- ISM INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT rents three floors of 2,500 square meters

- Over 50 percent of the office complex already let

- Construction work to be completed by mid-2020 is proceeding according to plan

Stuttgart/Munich, 18 February 2019 - The family-run Munich-based real estate company GIEAG Immobilien AG (GIEAG) has achieved another rental success with its major project "MAYOFFICE" in the Pragsattel district in Stuttgart. Three floors with approx. 2,500 square meters have been let to ISM INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT (ISM), meaning that more than 50 percent of the office complex with a total usable space of approx. 7,300 square meters has already been let at this early stage of the project. In October 2018, GIEAG already leased the entire top floor with approx. 1,300 square metres to ADWEKO Consulting GmbH on a long-term basis.

GIEAG will realize a real estate project consisting of two buildings in Stuttgart through to mid 2020, in the immediate vicinity of the Theaterhaus Stuttgart, the Friedrichsbau Varieté and Höhenpark Killesberg. Building work is on schedule. The project has a total investment volume of more than EUR 70 million. GIEAG is also enjoying great interest in the MAYLIVING building (www.may-living.de) and has already sold over 50 percent of the planned 70 condominiums. The apartments will be between approx. 43 and approx. 190 square meters in size and offer spacious terraces and balconies. A total of approx. 7,000 square metres of living space will be created. In the second building, MAYOFFICE (www.may-office.eu), state-of-the-art office space is being developed, which will be accessible both from Maybachstraße and from the new Theaterplatz. Spread over three underground parking levels, a total of 300 parking spaces will be available to tenants and visitors.

Thomas Männel, a member of GIEAG Immobilien AG's managing board: "We are very pleased that we were able to conclude a long-term lease agreement with ISM, one of the leading private business schools in Germany, and that we have let more than 50 percent of the space long before the MAYOFFICE office property is completed. This underscores the property's high quality and its excellent location. The high sales quota for the MAYLIVING residential project, in which more than 50 percent of condominiums have already been sold, also highlights the highly attractive quarter."

Prof. Dr. Ingo Böckenholt, President/Managing Director of ISM: "We were convinced by the location, the excellent infrastructure and the state-of-the-art architecture. Both our employees and also our lecturers and students will benefit from the special spirit of the new location."

Prof. Dr. Cornelia Hattula, Campus Manager ISM Stuttgart: "We are looking forward to the new location and the utilization concept that is perfectly tailored to our needs. This serves to sustainably secure our claim to excellent support for our students."

The agent for this letting was E & G Real Estate GmbH, a member of German Property Partners GPP.

GIEAG Immobilien AG:

GIEAG is a family-run, Munich-based, public limited real estate company. Shares of GIEAG Immobilien AG are traded on the Munich stock exchange. The combination of three asset classes - office, residential and logistics - and its two areas of activities - development and investment - means that the company has a stability that is unique on the market. GIEAG's team of experts guarantees innovative and future-proof concepts.

During the past 19 years GIEAG Immobilien AG has developed and optimised a large number of real estate projects ranging in size up to 145,000 m2 and with individual investment amounts of EUR 10 to EUR 120 million. A partner-like approach, secure transactions and speed for the basis of GIEAG's sustainable value growth.

ISM INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT GmbH - Non-profit company:

The International School of Management (ISM) is one of Germany's leading private business schools. In relevant university rankings, ISM regularly ranks first. ISM has locations in Dortmund, Frankfurt/Main, Munich, Hamburg, Cologne, Stuttgart and Berlin. At the state-recognised, private, non-profit university, junior executives for internationally oriented companies are trained in compact, application-oriented courses of study. All ISM study programmes are characterised by their international nature and high quality teaching. Projects in small groups are just as much a part of everyday university life as integrated semesters and modules abroad at one of ISM's more than 180 partner universities

Contact

GIEAG Immobilien AG
Investor Relations, Philipp Pferschy
Oettingenstraße 35
80538 Munich
ir@gieag.de
Telephone: +49 89 290516-0


18.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GIEAG Immobilien AG
Oettingenstrasse 35
80538 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 290516-0
Fax: +49 89 290516-11
E-mail: info@gieag.de
Internet: www.gieag.de
ISIN: DE0005492276
WKN: 549227
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich

 
End of News DGAP News Service

776859  18.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776859&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
