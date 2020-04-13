GIGAPHOTON Launches 300W KrF Laser “G300K” for Micro Ablation Via Processing

Applying Gigaphoton’s existing technology, the new product in the GIGANEX series delivers high output & high reliability in an affordable model

Gigaphoton Inc. (Head Office: Oyama, Tochigi; President & CEO: Katsumi Uranaka), a manufacturer of light sources used in semiconductor lithography, has announced that in March it began shipping the new KrF laser “G300K” as part of its GIGANEX series that uses semiconductor manufacturing lithography light sources.

The KrF laser “G300K” is based on Gigaphoton’s KrF laser technology for lithography light sources, and under the concept of “optimizing processing” of micro ablation and so on, it is a model that is affordable while maintaining high stability, a high availability of 99% or more, and a high output. This supports productivity improvements and cost reduction in the micro ablation via processing process in semiconductor manufacturing back-end processes.

Next-generation semiconductor packages made up of multiple chips require smaller external dimensions, the maintaining of higher operating frequency and bandwidth, increased power efficiency, and the maintaining of lower manufacturing costs. In recent years, all eyes have been on the miniaturization of packaging technology that meets these demands, and for that purpose, the miniaturization of via holes that connect layers is essential. Micro-ablation via processing of organic insulating films has drawn much attention because it can be performed at high speed and at low cost. However, as a light source, with its 248 nm wavelength and achieving both a short wavelength and high throughput, which are advantageous for miniaturization, together with a high output, the KrF excimer laser “G300K” is ideal.

Katsumi Uranaka, President & CEO of Gigaphoton said, “G300K, our new product in our GIGANEX series, meets a wide range of customer needs and supports higher productivity and lower costs. The GIGANEX series, which is being rolled out into fields other than semiconductor manufacturing, has expectations from a wide range of customers that it will provide new technology solutions. We will continue to push forward to see our GIGANEX series applied to new applications and contribute to the development of the next generation of the industry sector.”

About GIGAPHOTON

Since it was founded in 2000, GIGAPHOTON has delivered valuable solutions to semiconductor manufacturers throughout the world as a laser supplier. In every stage from R&D to manufacture, sales, and maintenance services, GIGAPHOTON is committed to providing world-class support delivered from the perspective of everyday users. For more information please visit www.gigaphoton.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005173/en/