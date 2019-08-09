Press release Bologna, 9 August 2019

GIMA TT: publication of the minutes and of the summary report

of the votes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 8 August 2019

Notice is hereby given that the minutes and the summary report of the votes on the items on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of GIMA TT S.p.A., held on 8 August 2019, have been published today on the Company's website www.gimatt.it, in the Investor Relations section (Shareholders Meetings), and on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.it) and are available at the registered office in Via Tolara di Sotto 121/A, Ozzano dell'Emilia (Bologna).

Founded in 2012, GIMA TT is a leader in the design and assembly of electronics-based automatic machines for the packaging of tobacco products and, in particular, of new-generation,reduced-risk products.

GIMA TT is held 60.1% by IMA S.p.A.

The Company, based in Ozzano dell'Emilia (Bologna), Italy, has closed 2018 with revenue rising to 182.9 million euros and a workforce of 164 employees.

GIMA TT debuted on the STAR segment of the Borsa Italiana's Telematics Stock Market on 2 October 2017.

