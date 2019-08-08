Log in
GIMA TT: publication of the notice relevant to the half-year financial report for 2019

08/08/2019 | 03:55am EDT

Press release

Bologna, 8 August 2019

GIMA TT: publication of the notice

relevant to the half-year financial report for 2019

Notice is hereby given that the notice relevant to the half-yearfinancial report for 2019 has been published today on MF, a daily newspaper (see attachment), in the Investor Relations section (Shareholders Meetings) of the Company's website (www.gimatt.it) and on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.it).

Founded in 2012, GIMA TT is a leader in the design and assembly of electronic-based automatic machines for the packaging of tobacco products and in particular of new generation reduced-risk products.

GIMA TT is controlled by IMA S.p.A. with a stake of 60.1% of the share capital.

The Company, with registered office in Ozzano dell'Emilia (Bologna), closed the 2018 financial year with revenues up to Euro 182.9 million and a workforce of 164 employees.

GIMA TT made its debut on 2 October 2017 on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange.

For more information:

Stefano Cavallari - General Manager and Investor Relator - tel. 051 6525111 - email: investor.relations@gimatt.it

Maria Antonia Mantovani - Press Office - tel. 051 783283 - e-mail:mantovanim@ima.it www.gimatt.it(Investor Relations section)

Disclaimer

Gima TT S.p.A. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 07:54:03 UTC
