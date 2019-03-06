GINA BERNARDUCI RECOGNIZED BY FORBES AS A TOP WEALTH ADVISOR

Boston, MA, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gina Bernarduci of Bolvinwealth Management Group was recently ranked No. 40 in the annual Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes.

According to Forbes, the annual list highlights over 2,000 of the nation’s top-performing advisors, nominated by their firms and then evaluated based on a qualitative algorithm and quantitative criteria administered by SHOOK Research. The criteria includes interviews, industry experience, community involvement, revenue trends and client retention*.

“I congratulate Gina Bernarduci on behalf of LPL” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “This recognition is a reflection of her commitment to providing financial advice that is uniquely geared toward her client’s needs. Her success is a great service to the financial advice industry and the value of independent advice. LPL is proud to support Gina and we thank her for the work she does to enrich the financial lives of her clients.”

Gina is based in Boston, MA and provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, wealth management, and Estate Planning.

Gina is an LPL Financial advisor. LPL is the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leader in the retail financial advice market, providing resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.





About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com

* The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

LPL Financial, Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research are all separate entities.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2018





