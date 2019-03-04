GIPHY : Announces Whit Richards As New CFO

Former CFO of Fullscreen Joins the Company to Help Manage GIPHY’s Growing Operations

GIPHY, the first and largest GIF search engine, today announced that Whit Richards will join the company as Chief Financial Officer. Richards brings 18 years of B2B and B2C financial and strategic experience to his new role at GIPHY, where he’ll work alongside CEO Alex Chung to support GIPHY’s growing revenue model and build best-in-class accounting, financial planning, and business intelligence capabilities.

Prior to joining GIPHY, Richards served in key financial leadership positions at high-growth companies, most recently as CFO of Fullscreen Inc. for more than five years, where he helped the company become a global leader in social-first entertainment experiences serving creators, brands, and consumers. This included playing a leadership role in capital raising, M&A activity, and Fullscreen’s strategic sale last year. Before his time at Fullscreen, Richards held CFO roles at ShoeDazzle and DailyCandy.

“Whit’s experience and knowledge can only improve upon our already growing company,” said Alex Chung, CEO of GIPHY. “We’re looking forward to hitting the ground running together.”

Richards specializes in building and monetizing businesses, developing and improving financial processes, and executive management.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to make a real difference by continuing to build out finance operations at GIPHY,” says Richards. “GIPHY is already a platform with massive reach and I look forward to finding new ways, from a financial and revenue-focused perspective, to expand that reach even further.”

GIPHY serves more than 7 billion GIFs per day, seen by more than 500 million daily active users who watch more than 11 million hours of GIFs every day. GIPHY has experienced growth over the past six years and the company is focused on a strategy of building a strong C-suite to facilitate and accelerate this growth trajectory.

ABOUT GIPHY:

Founded in 2013, GIPHY Inc. is the first and largest GIF search engine where thousands of artists, brands, and pop culture moments make today’s expression, entertainment, and info a little more moving. GIPHY allows users to not only search for their favorite GIFs but post, embed, share, and more. In 2018, GIPHY pioneered advertising for messaging with the launch of its ad platform. Since that time, GIPHY has helped major brands and agencies turn their ads into creative content people share. In addition, GIPHY's in-house creative agency — GIPHY Studios — works with brands, influencers, and celebrities to help tell their stories and create best-in-class live action, animated, and stop motion GIF content. GIPHY serves more than 7BN GIFs per day, seen by more than 500M daily active users who watch more than 11M hours of GIFs every day. GIPHY is all the GIFs. Visit GIPHY.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @GIPHY for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005906/en/